Great Thunder Gold Closes Expanded Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, November 25, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, it has expanded its previously announced non-brokered private placement from 619,048 flow-through shares at a price of $1.05 per share to 1,476,190 shares to raise gross proceeds of $1,550,000. The aggregate amount issued is over double the planned announced. The Company has now closed its offering.

Great Thunder will use the proceeds for Canadian mineral exploration expenses.

The Company has paid finders' fees of $93,000. All securities issued pursuant to this offering have a hold period expiring March 26, 2021.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Blair Naughty"

President & CEO

