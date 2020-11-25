Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Great Thunder Gold Closes Expanded Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

25.11.2020  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, November 25, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, it has expanded its previously announced non-brokered private placement from 619,048 flow-through shares at a price of $1.05 per share to 1,476,190 shares to raise gross proceeds of $1,550,000. The aggregate amount issued is over double the planned announced. The Company has now closed its offering.

Great Thunder will use the proceeds for Canadian mineral exploration expenses.

The Company has paid finders' fees of $93,000. All securities issued pursuant to this offering have a hold period expiring March 26, 2021.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Blair Naughty"
President & CEO

Investor Relations

Email: info@greatthundergold.com
Direct Line: (236) 513-4653

www.greatthundergold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68971


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

Great Thunder Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PW0E
CA3913272025
www.greatthundergold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap