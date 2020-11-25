International Consolidated Uranium Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Dean T. (Ted) Wilton as Inaugural Member

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2020 - International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board (the "Advisory Board") to provide advice and recommendations to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and management. In conjunction with the formation of the advisory board, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dean T. (Ted) Wilton as its first member.

Philip Williams, CEO, commented "I am extremely pleased to welcome Ted to the newly formed advisory board. As we grow the Company, the opportunity to draw on Ted's wealth of experience in the mineral exploration field, particularly for uranium in the United States, will be invaluable. The ultimate success of the Company will be directly tied to the quality of the people we are able to attract. Ted will be an excellent complement to the team already in place in addition to bringing tremendous uranium exploration and development expertise generated from decades in the sector. I look forward to building out the Advisory Board in due course."

The purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide objective advice and make non-binding recommendations to the Board and management with respect to matters within the respective areas of experience and expertise of its members. The Advisory Board will be comprised of up to five members and will meet a minimum of two times per year and more frequently as required. Members will be appointed to an initial one-year term, subject to extension by mutual agreement.

Mr. Wilton is a senior-level geologist with an extensive range of technical and managerial experience from "greenfields" to advanced-stage mineral exploration, development, and production-related geological programs, primarily for gold and uranium. He is a graduate of the New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology with a BGS degree in Geology and Mineral Engineering and is a Certified Professional Geologist with the AIPG. In addition to his extensive experience working in the United States, Mr. Wilton has wide-ranging geographic experience including Australia, New Zealand, Russian Far East, Southwest Pacific region, and Latin America. Mr. Wilton has managed exploration programs that discovered eight ore deposits containing more than ten million ounces of gold [all developed into mines] in the Jerritt Canyon district of Nevada, Sulphur District, Nevada and in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Mr. Wilton's uranium experience spans over 50 year including early on as a mine and/or exploration geologist for projects in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. He spent six years with Neutron Energy, ultimately as the company's Chief Geologist, responsible for all phases of the Company's technical activities.

In connection with his appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Wilton has been granted incentive stock options to purchase 20,000 common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.61 per share. The options vest in three equal annual tranches commencing on the grant date and have a term of five years. The options were issued pursuant to the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About International Consolidated Uranium

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (formally, NxGold Ltd.) is a Vancouver-based exploration company. The Company recently entered into options agreements with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia, and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) to acquire a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada. The Company entered into the Mountain lake option agreement with IsoEnergy on July 16, 2020 and the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval. In addition, the Company owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and has entered into an earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. to earn up to a 70% interest in the Kuulu Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

