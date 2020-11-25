Jervois appoints experienced cobalt executive Wayde Yeoman as Group Manager - Commercial

- Jervois Mining Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) announces its appointment of Wayde Yeoman as Group Manager - Commercial as it drives development and construction of its Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") in the United States and restart of the Sao Miguel Paulista ("SMP") refinery in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Mr Yeoman joins Jervois with more than 30 years of experience in the global cobalt industry. He began his career with The Shepherd Chemical Company ("Shepherd"), a manufacturer of metal-based chemicals, including many cobalt products. Shepherd remains one of the largest consumers of cobalt in the United States. At Shepherd, he progressed through various positions in production, purchasing and sales.

Over the course of his career, Mr Yeoman also worked for global cobalt merchants Metal Resources Group and Darton Commodities, where he had responsibility for sales of cobalt metal to major consumers in the United States.

Mr Yeoman also spent 14 years in multiple roles at OM Group, Inc ("OMG"). OMG was the world's largest cobalt refiner at the time, with more than 10,000 metric tonnes of refined cobalt output annually from the Kokkola facility in Finland. Kokkola's production included cobalt metal powder, cobalt fine powders, cobalt oxide and other salts for use in the battery, hard metal, catalyst and other industries.

As Director of Cobalt Sourcing and Marketing at OMG, Mr Yeoman was active across the global cobalt supply chain. He was responsible for purchasing cobalt feedstocks for the Kokkola cobalt refinery, as well as cobalt metal raw materials for OMG's carboxylate production facilities. As a member of OMG's Cobalt Management executive team, he was involved with strategic decisions regarding refining volumes, product mix and pricing strategies.

In addition, Mr Yeoman sold cobalt salts and cobalt oxide cathode precursors to the lithium ion battery industry, and cobalt metal to alloy producers (including 100% of Norilsk's cobalt production from 2007-2012). When Freeport-McMoRan purchased the OMG cobalt business, Mr Yeoman also had responsibility for the sale of Tenke Fungarume cobalt hydroxide to cobalt refiners around the world, including to the SMP refinery, the facility in Brazil recently purchased by Jervois.

Mr Yeoman was a member of the London Metal Exchange ("LME") Cobalt Committee, the Minor Metals Trade Association ("MMTA") North American Sub-Committee, and was a company representative at the Cobalt Institute, the leading global body addressing regulation and government policy for cobalt.

Immediately prior to joining Jervois, Mr Yeoman was General Manager of Chemalloy Co. LLC, a processor of metals and alloys, in greater Philadelphia, PA, United States.

Jervois is excited to have attracted a commercial executive of Mr Yeoman's experience; his background will be enormous value as the Company commences commercial negotiations with both cobalt and nickel suppliers to support the SMP reopening.

Mr Yeoman will be based in the United States and report to Greg Young, EGM - Commercial, whose appointment was announced on 19 October 2020. Jervois expects to announce further additions to its commercial team to support optimising SMP's restart with third party volumes to complement concentrate from its own 100% owned ICO, in the United States.

