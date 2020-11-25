Jervois appoints James May as Chief Financial Officer

- Jervois Mining Limited ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) announces the appointment of James May as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") / Executive General Manager ("EGM") Finance, as it advances the financing and construction of its Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") in the United States and restart of the Sao Miguel Paulista ("SMP") refinery in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Mr May joins Jervois with more than 20 years of experience in the global resources industry. He began his career with Deloitte in London within its energy and resources division, before joining Rio Tinto in 2006.

At Rio Tinto, Mr May spent time in a variety of global positions of increasing seniority, culminating in the role of Interim Vice President - Sales and Marketing, for the Energy and Minerals sales portfolio, based in Singapore. The role is responsible for commodity sales generating more than US$2 billion of revenue annually. Mr May was also responsible for new business initiatives and marketing projects for the portfolio, including the evaluation of commercial opportunities in lithium and other battery metals.

Prior to moving to Singapore in 2018, Mr May spent four years in Darwin as Chief Financial Officer of Energy Resources of Australia Ltd., an ASX-listed uranium miner majority owned by Rio Tinto. In this role he was responsible for leadership of all finance, commercial, business development and governance activities.

Mr May also spent time in corporate roles with Rio Tinto as part of the group business development team focused on corporate strategy, M&A and related projects, and in roles with group finance.

Mr May is an outstanding executive to join Jervois, and his financial, commercial, and marketing experience will be of enormous value to the Company. He will be based in Melbourne, Australia, and will start on 1 March 2021.

Mr May will be supported by a new Group Controller, Craig Morrison. Mr Morrison is currently Group Financial Controller for an Australian agriculture business with revenues approaching A$200 million, where he oversees all finance and accounting operations. Previously, Mr Morrison was Group Financial Reporting Manager based in London, United Kingdom, for a NASDAQ-listed LNG midstream infrastructure company with a market capitalization of approximately US$1 billion. Mr Morrison will also be based in Melbourne, Australia.

From 1 March 2021, Jess Birtcher will relinquish his position as Acting CFO and pass these responsibilities to Mr May, which will allow Mr Birtcher to focus on his ICO Finance Manager role ahead of a restart of construction activities on site in Salmon, Idaho, in Q2 2021.

