Chakana Announces Initiation of Coverage by Noble Capital Markets

Vancouver, November 25, 2020 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX) (the "Company" or "Chakana"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity research agreement (the "Agreement") with Noble Capital Markets ("Noble"), a Florida corporation. Noble is a FINRA and SEC registered broker dealer.

Noble's research department has been following the Company, gaining extensive knowledge about the Company's business and assets. Noble has the capacity, knowledge and experience to assist Chakana Copper Corp. by building greater awareness in the investment community through continued monitoring, and through the publication of research reports on the Company's business, securities, and financial position. Noble will also comment on the economic and geopolitical events affecting the Company's business which it believes will be relevant to the investment community's perception and assessment of the Company. The Company expects that Noble's services will be supportive of its future capital markets transactions, capital markets structuring, long-range planning, and growth.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Noble will produce at least four equity research reports on the Company and its securities during an initial one-year term of the Agreement. Noble will distribute these reports to the investment community through proprietary contacts, research aggregators and on an investment portal.

In consideration for the services provided by Noble, the Company has agreed to pay a quarterly cash fee of US$11,250 for one-year.

Chakana Copper Corp. and Noble are not related, and Noble does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire Company securities. The Agreement, and the performance of Noble's services under the Agreement, are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

About Noble Capital Markets and its Subsidiaries:

In 2018, Noble Financial Group, Inc. launched Channelchek - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. As the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription, Channelchek lists more than 6,000 emerging growth companies alongside growing content, including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news. For more information, visit https://www.channelchek.com.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the high-grade gold-copper-silver Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. The Soledad Project consists of high-grade gold-copper-silver mineralization hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. A total of 32,660 metres of drilling has been completed to-date, testing nine (9) of twenty-three (23) confirmed breccia pipes with more than 92 total targets. Chakana's investors are uniquely positioned as the Soledad Project provides exposure to several metals including copper, gold, and silver. For more information on the Soledad project, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com.

Forward-looking Statement Advisory: This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chakana to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, the interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the Soledad copper-gold-silver project (the "Project"), the potential to expand the mineralization, and to develop and grow a resource within the Project, the planning for further exploration work, the ability to de-risk the potential exploration targets, and our belief in the potential for mineralization within unexplored parts of the Project. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

