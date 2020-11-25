Lake Resources NL: AGM Presentation

Brisbane, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide the AGM Presentation.- Clean Technology Direct Extraction by Partner, Lilac Solutionso Efficient lithium separation from brine; backed by Bill Gates led Breakthrough Energy fund- High Purity Lithiumo 99.97% purity battery quality lithium carbonate: Kachi Project- Responsibly Sourced; Sustainable; ESGo Returns 99% brine to source- Demonstrated Path to Production Kachi Projecto Successful pilot plant module; Small scale up to production; Cost competitive; Large project- Major Discount to P roject Value:o Trading at 2 4% of NPV vs 10 40% of peersTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4CB25UHI





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





Source:

Lake Resources NL





Contact:

Steve Promnitz Managing Director Lake Resources NL T: +61-2-9188-7864 E: steve@lakeresources.com.au Anthony Fensom Republic PR T: +61-407-112-623 E: anthony@republicpr.com.au Henry Jordan Six Degrees Investor Relations T: +61-431-271-538 E: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au