Horizon Minerals Limited: AGM Presentation November 2020

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with high quality projects located in the heart of the West Australian goldfields. The Company is led by a Board and Management team with deep experience developing and operating successful gold mines within the Kalgoorlie region.Horizon has a large tenement holding which already hosts a large gold resource which it is aiming to expand through its largest ever drilling program currently underway.To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/02M0O111





About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Source:

Horizon Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Jon Price Managing Director T: +61 8 9386 9534 E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners T: +61 422 602 720 E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au