Ridgeline Minerals Completes Phase III Drill Program at the Selena Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

Vancouver, November 25, 2020 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase III reverse circulation ("RC") drill program totaling 1,718 meters ("m") across eight drill holes ranging from 75m to 350m drill depth at its Selena gold-silver project in Nevada. The program objective was to test two priority target areas with drill hole SE20-015 to SE20-018 testing the Juniper fault zone along strike of RC hole SE20-014, which returned 29.0m grading 0.38 g/t gold, 65.28 g/t silver in the Phase II drill program (see September 15, 2020 Press Release). Drill hole SE20-019 to SE20-022 tested multiple Gold-Arsenic-Antimony soils anomalies along the Tyrent fault, which is located approximately 500m to the west of the Juniper fault (Figure 1). All drill samples have been submitted to the lab for analysis with results to be released as they are received.





Figure 1: Map showing the Phase III drill holes testing the Juniper and Tyrent fault zones



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/69008_7ac94030b4773aea_002full.jpg

Selena Project

Selena is in White Pine County Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers (km) north of the town of Ely, NV, and 12 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine. The 100% owned property is comprised of 33 square kilometers of highly prospective ground and had seen limited (view our Selena VRIFY deck) exploration activity over the past twenty year prior to being acquired by Ridgeline in 2019.

Long Term Incentive Plan

Ridgeline announces that pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") it has granted 270,000 incentive stock options, 570,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") and 175,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers and employees that are exercisable and issuable for up to 1,015,000 common shares in the Company. The stock options are exercisable at C$0.36 per share, have an expiration date at November 24, 2025, and vest upon grant. The RSUs vest between November 2021 and November 2023.

QAQC Procedures

All samples are submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep methods and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest/ICP+10ppb Hg by MS) and 35AR-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g AQR digestion/ICP-MS; 10ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's QP, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 123 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Further Information:

Chad Peters, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

1-866-RDG-NVAU (734-6828) - toll free

info@ridgelineminerals.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of Ridgeline Minerals Corp. ("Ridgeline", or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the advancement of mineral exploration, development, and operating programs. The words "potential," "anticipate," "significant," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "project," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although Ridgeline believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

