Talisker Intersects 995 g/t Gold Over 0.5 Metres within 227.55 g/t Gold Over 2.25 Metres at the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce assay results from holes SB-2020-010, SB-2020-017A, SB-2020-107AW1, SB-2020-018 and SB-2020-019 from its ongoing drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia.

Key Points:

Latest results confirm structural continuity of the 51, 52, 53, 55, 55 Splay, 55HW, 79 vein targets.

Total of 25 vein targets validated (on 10 historical veins) and three new vein discoveries confirmed in 2020 program, four additional vein targets to be validated by end of 2020.

Multiple intercepts further confirm the recently discovered, close to surface Charlotte (four intercepts).

Drilling intersected another broad zone of gold mineralization (Knight Zone).

18,750m of 23,000m 2020 program completed, 6,870 samples currently at assay lab.

Resource drilling initiated on Charlotte Zone, planning for 2021 resource program nearing completion.

To date, Talisker has completed 18,750 metre of its current 23,000 metre drill program, results of which continue to verify and prioritize the interpreted expansion and continuity of targeted vein corridors. A further 6,879 core samples are currently at the laboratory pending release. Today's results are highlighted by a bonanza-grade intersection of 995 g/t gold over 0.5m from the 79 vein (Figures 1, 2, 3). Since initiating drilling in February 2020, exploration has focused on verification of the continuity of high-grade gold-bearing vein targets developed from historic drift samples and level plans.

Highlights include:

SB-2020-019

995 g/t gold over 0.5m from 1,196.85m to 1,197.35m within 227.55 g/t gold over 2.25m

SB-2020-010

12.75 g/t gold over 0.6m from 688.80m to 689.40m

SB-2020-017A

13.05 g/t gold over 0.5m from 478.00m to 478.5m

SB-2020-017AW1

62.70 g/t gold over 0.6m from 730.6m to 731.20m 16.15 g/t gold over 0.5m from 754.45m to 754.95m



Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "We are very pleased with today's results that clearly highlight the high-grade nature of the Bralorne Gold Project and continue to confirm our geological model, the accuracy of our targeting system and the extensive structural continuity of the veins. Together with the progress we have made validating the historic database we can now implement our planned 2021 resource definition drill program with confidence."

Results were also received for the Charlotte Zone, an extensive near-surface gold-bearing zone of quartz veining and brecciation. The Charlotte zone represents broader, lower-grade style of gold mineralization not previously recognised at Bralorne. More drilling is required to determine the potential for near-surface bulk mining potential at Charlotte and other near surface zones recently identified.

Highlights from the Charlotte Zone include:

SB-2020-019

1.37 g/t gold over 5.05m from 185.30m to 190.35m 3.73 g/t gold over 3.10m from 201.65m to 204.75m 4.04 g/t gold over 2.3m from 207.00m to 209.35m



Leonardo De Souza, Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development added, "We are encouraged by the continuing development of the Charlotte Zone and the discovery of a similar style of mineralisation observed at the new Knight Zone. More drilling will be required to determine the potential for near-surface bulk mining potential at Charlotte and the other near surface zones recently identified."

The transition to resource definition drilling coincides with the mobilization of two additional drill rigs (announced October 19, 2020), the installation of additional office space and accommodation and the preparation of the first 10 drill pads. The four drill rigs at site will focus on delineating quartz vein-hosted gold mineralization to a depth of ~700m from surface, using a combination of current and historical drillhole data and underground drift samples for drill targeting.

Hole Details

SB-2020-019 Partial results received from rush assay preparation. Three intercepts of the Charlotte Zone achieved at shallow depths including composite sample value of 1.37 g/t Au over 5.05m from 185.30m to 190.35m, composite sample value of 3.73 g/t over 3.10m from 201.65m to 204.75m and composite value of 4.04 g/t Au over 2.30m from 207.00m to 209.35m. Vein 79 was intercepted as targeted between 1,196.85m and 1,197.35m producing a high assay value of 995 g/t Au over 0.5m from a sample of quartz vein hosting visible gold and occurs within a broader (uncapped) halo of 227.55 g/t gold over 2.25m from 1,196.85m to 1,199.10m. Preliminary capping of this sample at 100 g/t and compositing with proximal assays up to 12.05 g/t Au produces a composite value of 28.66 g/t Au over 2.25m. Screen metallic assay results of this high-grade sample are currently pending. Further results from SB-2020-019 are currently pending.

SB-2020-018 Partial results received from rush assay preparation. An unknown vein was intercepted from 1,216.75m to 1,217.35m and produced 6.53 g/t Au over 0.65m within a larger zone of mineralization which composites to 4.08 g/t Au over 1.25m. The 52 Vein target was intercepted as planned at 1,233.6m to 1,234.85m and produced a composite value of 4.24 g/t Au over 1.25m. Further results are pending.

SB-2020-017A intercepted an unknown vein zone with highlights of 9.37 g/t Au over 0.55m from 456m to 456.55m, 13.05 g/t Au over 0.50m from 478.00m to 478.50m, and 3.69 g/t Au over 0.70m from 502.30m to 503m. The zone is characterized by variable veining, strong alteration, and shallow to core axis angle fault gouge planes. The 55 HW vein was intercepted as planned at 704.50m to 705.15m and produced 5.33 g/t Au over 0.65m. The 55 Vein was intercepted as planned at 739.20m to 739.70m and produced 8.13 g/t Au over 0.5m within a broader zone of 4.08 g/t Au over 4.2m. The 53 Vein target was intercepted as planned at 922.0m to 924.2m and produced a composite grade of 3.06 g/t over 2.2m.

SB-2020-017AW1 was drilled as a wedge hole from hole 17A from beginning at 425m downhole. At 730.6m to 731.20m a vein bearing shear structure associated with the 55 Vein produced 62.7 g/t Au over 0.60m. At 754.45m to 754.95m the 55 Vein produced 16.15 g/t Au over 0.50m.

SB-2020-017 was drilled to a depth of 215.20m before it was abandoned due to excessive deviation. No significant results were produced. This hole was re-started as SB-2020-017A.

SB-2020-016 was drilled to 255.8m where it was determined to be off-course for deeper targets. No significant intercepts were observed in hole 16. This hole was re-started as SB-2020-016A.

SB-2020-016A was drilled to a final depth of 1,040.50m on September 5, 2020. Complete assays from this hole have been received.

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Holes SB-2020-010, 017A, 017AW1, 018, 019 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Interpreted

Structure Method

Reported SB-2020-010 688.80 689.40 0.60 12.75 51 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-010 689.40 689.90 0.50 1.47 51 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-010 689.90 690.40 0.50 2.06 51 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-010 690.40 691.10 0.70 2.36 51 Vein Au-AA24













SB-2020-017A 454.70 455.35 0.65 0.47 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 455.35 456.00 0.65 0.17 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 456.00 456.55 0.55 9.37 Knight Zone Au-SCR24













SB-2020-017A 478.00 478.50 0.50 13.05 Knight Zone Au-SCR24













SB-2020-017A 495.95 496.50 0.55 0.405 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 496.50 497.45 0.95 0.185 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 497.45 498.55 1.10 0.34 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 498.55 499.20 0.65 0.325 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 499.20 500.30 1.10 0.161 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 500.30 500.80 0.50 0.277 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 500.80 501.30 0.50 0.324 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 501.30 501.80 0.50 0.164 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 501.80 502.30 0.50 2.25 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 502.30 503.00 0.70 3.69 Knight Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 503.00 503.75 0.75 0.597 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 503.75 504.25 0.50 0.145 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 504.25 504.85 0.60 1.405 Knight Zone Au-AA24













SB-2020-017A 699.70 700.35 0.65 2.80 55 HW Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 700.35 700.85 0.50 1.07 55 HW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 704.50 705.15 0.65 5.33 55 HW Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 705.15 705.65 0.50 0.64 55 HW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 708.95 709.50 0.55 2.54 55 HW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 709.50 710.00 0.50 3.89 55 HW Vein Au-SCR24













SB-2020-017A 734.65 735.35 0.70 4.13 55 Vein Splay Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 737.10 737.60 0.50 2.31 55 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 737.60 738.25 0.65 5.00 55 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 738.25 739.20 0.95 3.90 55 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 739.20 739.70 0.50 8.13 55 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 739.70 740.20 0.50 2.52 55 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 740.20 740.75 0.55 4.46 55 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 740.75 741.30 0.55 2.26 55 Vein Au-AA24













SB-2020-017A 921.10 922.00 0.90 1.03 53 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 922.00 923.00 1.00 3.22 53 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-017A 923.00 924.20 1.20 2.93 53 Vein Au-AA24













SB-2020-017AW1 462.50 463.00 0.50 1.85 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 463.00 463.60 0.60 3.30 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 463.60 464.15 0.55 6.07 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 464.15 464.70 0.55 2.22 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 464.70 466.00 1.30 1.30 Knight Zone Au-AA24













SB-2020-017AW1 730.60 731.20 0.60 62.70 55 Vein Splay Au-GRA22













SB-2020-017AW1 753.90 754.45 0.55 2.64 55 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 754.45 754.95 0.50 16.15 55 Vein Au-GRA22 SB-2020-017AW1 754.95 755.60 0.65 0.78 55 Vein Au-AA24













SB-2020-018 1216.75 1217.40 0.65 6.53 52 Vein Splay Au-AA24 SB-2020-018 1217.40 1218.00 0.60 1.43 52 Vein Splay Au-AA24













SB-2020-018 1233.6 1234.2 0.6 4.58 52 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-018 1234.2 1234.85 0.65 3.93 52 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-018 1234.85 1235.5 0.65 0.47 52 Vein Au-AA24













SB-2020-019 185.30 185.80 0.50 2.50 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 185.80 186.45 0.65 2.41 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 186.45 187.50 1.05 0.14 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 187.50 188.10 0.60 0.45 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 188.10 188.65 0.55 1.31 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 188.65 189.45 0.80 0.17 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 189.45 190.35 0.90 3.16 Charlotte Au-AA24













SB-2020-019 201.65 202.20 0.55 8.91 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 202.20 203.00 0.80 3.04 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 203.00 203.55 0.55 5.12 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 203.55 204.75 1.20 1.17 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 204.75 205.25 0.50 0.08 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 205.25 206.50 1.25 0.02 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 206.50 207.00 0.50 1.49 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 207.00 207.60 0.60 6.44 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 207.60 208.10 0.50 4.09 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 208.10 208.60 0.50 3.27 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 208.60 209.30 0.70 2.50 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 209.30 210.15 0.85 1.83 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 210.15 211.00 0.85 1.85 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 211.00 212.00 1.00 0.04 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 212.00 213.50 1.50 0.07 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 213.50 215.00 1.50 0.01 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 215.00 216.00 1.00 0.00 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 216.00 217.00 1.00 0.00 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 217.00 217.55 0.55 0.03 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 217.55 218.05 0.50 3.10 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 218.05 218.60 0.55 0.11 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 218.60 219.45 0.85 0.81 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 219.45 220.20 0.75 1.37 Charlotte Au-AA24













SB-2020-019 1017.25 1018.15 0.90 5.10 53 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 1018.15 1018.65 0.50 2.97 53 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 1020.40 1020.90 0.50 0.04 53 FW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 1020.90 1021.50 0.60 0.15 53 FW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 1021.50 1022.10 0.60 0.04 53 FW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 1022.10 1022.60 0.50 3.86 53 FW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 1022.60 1023.15 0.55 5.11 53 FW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 1023.15 1023.65 0.50 2.87 53 FW Vein Au-AA24













SB-2020-019 1196.85 1197.35 0.50 995.00 79 Vein Au-GRA22 SB-2020-019 1197.35 1197.90 0.55 0.06 79 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 1197.90 1199.10 1.20 12.05 79 Vein Au-GRA22 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2020-010 has collar orientation of Azimuth 176; Dip -58. SB-2020-017A has collar orientation of

Azimuth 193; Dip -48. SB-2020-017AW1 has collar orientation of Azimuth 193; Dip -48. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-018 has collar

orientation of Azimuth 153; Dip -56. SB-2020-019 has collar orientation of Azimuth 193; Dip -55. True widths are estimated at 60

- 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up

to date information as of the date of this press release.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Tuesday, December 1st. To register, please click on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AsT2WWGyQ6Clv1wadUEBjQ. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 297,644 hectares over 331 claims, six leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3 m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (code Au-AA24), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique Au-AA24 has an upper detection limit of 10ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the Au-AA24 technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA22 which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 3 ppm Au are re-analysed with method Au-SCR24 which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.



Figure 1: Plan view of the Bralorne deposit showing the location of drill holes included in this release, target veins/panels and interpreted vein corridors (coloured zones), historic mine stopes and historic drift samples.

Figure 2: Long section view of the Bralorne deposit showing the location of drill holes included in this release, target veins/panels and interpreted vein corridors (coloured zones), historic mine stopes and historic drift samples.

Figure 3: Cross-section view of the Bralorne deposit showing the location of drill holes included in this release, target veins/panels and interpreted vein corridors (coloured zones), historic mine stopes and historic drift samples.

