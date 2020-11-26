Exclusive Interview: Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro

Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQB: RVLGF) is advancing the largest past-producing mine in Idaho with plans fast track it back into production.

The Beartrack-Arnett gold project, located in central Idaho, recently released a positive phase one Preliminary Economic Assessment that outlined production of 72,000 ounces of gold annually over an initial seven-year mine life. Significant exploration potential remains across a 10-kilometer geological structure controlled by Revival.

Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro sits down with host Pat Beechinor to discuss the path forward for the company.

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/2144-tsx-venture/rvg/88390-exclusive-interview-revival-gold-tsx-v-rvg-president-and-ceo-hugh-agro.html

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Idaho, USA. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over 5 km and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

