Jervois appoints Klaus Wollhaf as Group Manager - Commercial

HIGHLIGHTS

- Klaus Wollhaf has more than 30 years' industry experience spanning operational, technical and commercial roles across multiple commodities, specifically nickel, cobalt, PGM's and ferrochrome - Mr Wollhaf was President of Xstrata Nickel International S.A. responsible for all raw material acquisitions and sales for Xstrata Nickel (now part of Glencore plc) globally encompassing nickel, cobalt, copper and PGM intermediates - Mr. Wollhaf has extensive experience trading nickel and cobalt intermediate products globally including concentrates, mattes and mixed metal hydroxides and sulphides

TheNewswire - Nov. 26th, 2020 - Jervois Mining Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) announces its appointment of Klaus Wollhaf as Group Manager - Commercial as it drives development and construction of its Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") in the United States and restart of the Sao Miguel Paulista ("SMP") refinery in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Mr Wollhaf joins Jervois with more than 30 years of experience in the global mining industry. He began his career with Anglo American Platinum Ltd. ("AngloPlats"), one of the world's largest producers of platinum group metals (PGM's) as a Minerals Process Engineer at Anglo's PGM smelting and base metal refining facilities in South Africa.

Over the course of his career, Mr Wollhaf also worked in senior operational roles across multiple commodities including managing ferrochrome smelting operations for Anglovaal Minerals and Assmang in South Africa, and smelting and refining operations of copper and zinc for Falconbridge (now part of Glencore) in Canada.

Mr Wollhaf has also held senior commercial and marketing roles across a number of commodities including nickel, cobalt, copper, and PGM's.

From 2005 to 2012, Mr Wollhaf was based in Brussels, Belgium within Xstrata Nickel International S.A., the trading vehicle responsible for raw material acquisitions and sales for Xstrata Nickel globally encompassing nickel cobalt, copper and PGM intermediates. Mr Wollhaf was responsible for leading purchasing teams based across the United States and Europe with a mandate to fill capacity of the Sudbury nickel-cobalt smelter in Canada, the Nikkelverk nickel-cobalt refinery in Norway, and the BCL nickel-copper smelter in Botswana. Mr Wollhaf was Vice President from 2005 to 2008, then President until his transfer to Asia to head up Nickel Laterite development at Xstrata Nickel in 2012. Since leaving Glencore in 2013, Mr Wollhaf, via his firm KSSM Consulting Pty Ltd, has consulted to a number of international clients in the mining industry predominantly in nickel and cobalt markets (including Jervois).

Mr Wollhaf has an industry leading background in the purchase and sale of nickel and cobalt intermediates, with extensive experience in trading concentrate, matte and mixed metal hydroxide and sulphide products globally. He is familiar with the SMP refinery in Brazil, having visited a number of times on behalf of Xstrata Nickel (now Glencore).

Mr Wollhaf will work alongside Wayde Yeoman (appointment announced yesterday) and shall also report to Greg Young, whose appointment was announced on 19 October 2020. Mr Wollhaf's appointment completes the expansion of Jervois's commercial team to optimise SMP's restart with third party volumes.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.

Bryce Crocker, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- |Investors and analysts: |Media: | |Bryce Crocker |Nathan Ryan | |Chief Executive Officer |NWR Communications | |Jervois Mining Ltd. |nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au| |bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au|Mob: +61 420 582 887 | --------------------------------------------------------------------

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.