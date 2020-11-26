Menü Artikel
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results

26.11.2020  |  GlobeNewswire

PERTH, Nov. 26, 2020 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held virtually on November 26, 2020 at 6pm AWST.

All seven resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are as follows:

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

 If decided by poll

 Proxies received
Resolution

 Result

 Voting method


 If s250U applies


 Voted for

 Voted against

 Abstained

 For

 Against

 Abstain

 Discretion
No

 Short description

 Number

 %

 Number

 %

 Number

 Number

 Number

 Number

 Number
1 Remuneration Report

PASSED

 POLL

 N/A

 828,274,743
 99.45
 4,618,814

0.55
 2,390,456
 827,859,628

 4,614,893

 2,390,456

 415,115
2 Re-Election Harvey

 PASSED

 POLL

 N/A

 770,302,641
 92.41
 63,161,084

 7.8

 2,273,289

 769,872,707

 63,157,163

 2,273,289

 429,934
3 Re-Election McGloin

 PASSED

 POLL

 N/A

 676,218,665
 81.13
 157,230,204

18.87
 2,288,145
 675,781,124

 157,226,283

 2,288,145

 437,541
4 Election Brown

 PASSED

 POLL

 N/A

 704,910,905
 84.58
 128,546,481
 15.42
 2,279,628
 704,435,119

 128,546,481

 2,279,628

 471,865
5 Renewal PR Plan

 PASSED

 POLL

 N/A

 822,197,862

 98.72

 10,694,074

 1.28

 2,845,077
 821,796,744

 10,690,153

 2,845,077

 401,118
6 PRs Quartermaine

 PASSED

 POLL

 N/A

 825,279,235

 99.04

 8,011,366

0.96

 2,446,412
 824,879,120

 8,007,445

 2,446,412

 400,115
7 Amend Constitution*

 PASSED

 POLL

 N/A

 832,833,505
 99.97

 243,389

0.03

 2,660,120
 832,406,019

 243,389

 2,660,120

 423,565

*Special resolution requiring a 75% majority vote to pass

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

For further information, please contact:

Managing Director: Jeff Quartermaine at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com;
General Manager BD & IR: Andrew Grove at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email andrew.grove@perseusmining.com
Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)


