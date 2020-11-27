Resolution Minerals Ltd: 2020 AGM Managing Director's Presentation

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals (ASX:RML) provides the Managing Director's presentation focussing on exploration for Gold and Copper of significant scale potential in top tier jurisdictions.Resolution's Flagship Gold Project, the 64North Project, is in the Tintina Gold Province Alaska and home to Giant Gold Deposits.Currently the company is drilling next to Northern Star's Pogo Gold Mine on the Aurora Prospect, following up on a recent 7m thick intersection of a Pogo style quartz vein, and on the verge of a potentially major breakthrough.2020 saw significant spending on track construction, 5000m of diamond drilling and acquisition of geophysics to spring board the drilling programs for 2021 with well defined drill targets.The company's second Major Project is the Wollogorang Project in NT Australia, prospective for copper, as defined in RML's 2018 cobalt exploration.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W0Y75XU4





About Resolution Minerals Ltd:



Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





Source:

Resolution Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Andrew Shearer Director Resolution Minerals Ltd. +61 8 6118 7110 E: info@resolutionminerals.com