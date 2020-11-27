Reunion Gold Announces Appointment of Acting CEO

LONGUEUIL, Qu?bec, Nov. 27, 2020 -- Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") reports that R?jean Gourde, the Company’s President and CEO is taking a temporary leave of absence from his duties, in order to address recently discovered health issues. The length of Mr. Gourde's leave will be determined by his overall health and medical progress.



In a statement, Mr. Fennell said that “Mr. Gourde’s illness was unexpected. We wish him all the best as he recovers.”

During Mr. Gourde's leave, Carlos Bertoni, will serve as Acting CEO of the Company with the support of David Fennell, the Company’s Executive Chair and the management team. Mr. Bertoni is a Professional Geoscientist and a seasoned mining industry executive with over 40 years of experience. Mr. Bertoni has been acting as technical advisor of the Company since 2012. Mr. Bertoni worked for Golden Star Resources between 1989 to 2003 managing the exploration of key projects including Omai in Guyana, Gross Rosebel in Suriname, and Paul Isnard (Montagne d?Or), Yaou and Dorlin in French Guiana. He was President and CEO of Northern Mining Explorations Ltd. between 2003 and 2006 and of Guyanor Ressources S.A., a subsidiary of Golden Star Resources, between 2001 and 2003.

