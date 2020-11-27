Lake Winn Resources Corp. announces Receipt of TSX Venture Exchange Approval in respect of Blueberry Lake Property Acquisition

Vancouver, November 27th, 2020 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. (TSXV:LWR), (Frankfurt:EEI), (OTC:EQTXF), (the "Company" or "Lake Winn"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 16, 2020, the Company has received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in respect of the proposed acquisition of the Blueberry property (the "Property") from W.S. Ferreira Ltd. (the "Vendor") which is located near Blueberry Lake, Manitoba (the "Transaction").

The Property is being acquired in consideration of: (i) the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of Lake Winn to the Vendor, (ii) a cash payment to the Vendor in the amount of $265,000 and (iii) the issuance to the Vendor of a net smelter royalty of 2% on production generated on the Property which may be purchased by Lake Winn for a total cash payment to the Vendor in the amount of $1,000,000.

The Company has agreed to pay a certain eligible third party an aggregate cash finder's fee in the amount of $47,625 in connection with the Transaction.

All securities issued in connection with the Transaction will be subject a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

