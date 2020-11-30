Gold Being Produced At Mexus Santa Elena Mine; Production From The Recently Completed Heap Leach Pad

CABORCA, Nov. 30, 2020 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that leaching has commenced on its recently completed 250,000 ton leach pad. Leaching of vein 2 mineralized material is under way and returning values of .32 to .42 gpt Au in solution. Flows are expected to reach .6 gpt Au in solution by December 16th. Future production drilling on vein 2 and the Julio quartz vein continues. Mexus CEO Paul Thomspon Sr. added that gold production by year end should reach 225 oz.



Solution returning to the pregnant pond

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

