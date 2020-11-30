Golden Independence Announces New CEO

Vancouver, November 30, 2020 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christos Doulis as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Doulis takes over from Mr. Henneberry, who is transitioning to the role of President.

Mr. Doulis has over 25 years of experience in the metals and mining space having held senior positions in mining equity research, investment banking and in industry. He was an award-winning research analyst at Stonecap Securities and PI Financial from 2010 to 2015. Prior to that Christos was a partner at Gryphon Partners, a boutique advisory services firm focused on the mining industry that was acquired by Standard and Chartered Bank, as well as VP Investment Banking (Mining) at TD Securities. Most recently, Christos served as the Chief Executive Officer for several exploration companies focused on Western Newfoundland. Christos holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Queen's University and is a CFA charter holder.

"We are very excited to have Christos join our team at Golden Independence," commented Tim Henneberry, President & Director. "His extensive capital markets experience nicely complements the technical experience of current Board, allowing us to both advance the Independence Project along the development path, and concurrently concentrate on increasing market and shareholder awareness on the merits of Independence."

Christos Doulis commented: "I am very excited to be a part of this rapidly developing project. It is a very rare occurrence to see a project with as short of a pathway to development and permitting over the coming twelve months."

In accordance with the terms of the agreement governing the engagement of Mr. Doulis, Mr. Doulis will be entitled to a signing bonus of C$245,000. The Company has chosen the option to pay the signing bonus in common shares of the Company, with the deemed price of $0.70 in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In addition, the Company has granted Mr. Doulis 400,000 incentive stock options for a period of 5 years and have an exercise price of $0.70 per share.

Warrant Acceleration Reminder

The Company would like to remind shareholders that participated in the September 2020 unit financing that the Company has elected to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants issued pursuant to the financing as per the November 27th, 2020 press release (link). Warrant holders have until December 28th to exercise or the warrant will be cancelled.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

