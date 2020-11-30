Arbor Metals Extends Gold Trend at Rakounga Gold Project, West Africa

Vancouver, November 30, 2020 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) is pleased to report results from its recently completed 55-line kilometer soil sampling program conducted on the 250-sq km Rakounga Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The geochemical survey was established to fill open space on the property between the concession boundary on the north and a previous soil sampling grid located to the southwest. A total of 778 samples were collected from stations spaced at 50 meters along lines that were 200 meters apart. Samples were collected at a depth of 50 centimeters below surface.

"This is very positive data that extends the known gold trend at Rakounga," said CEO, Mark Ferguson. "We know that a little further north east along this trend there is significant gold mineralization. We also know the extreme south western portion of this trend has already returned positive drill results. This bodes well for Arbor's plans. Our goal is to increase known mineralization along trend through multiple drill programs. The larger the footprint, the great the potential," continued Mr. Ferguson.

Samples were collected placed in 3 mil poly plastic bags with an identifying tag and shipped to Actlabs Ouagadougou, for gold analysis. The results of the soil program are shown on the map below.



Image 1: 2018 and 2020 soil grid program results, Rakounga Gold Project, Burkina Faso

Gold Results from the survey outline a board 2800-meter long gold in soil anomaly trending in a southwest to northeast direction. The gold anomaly extends to widths 400 meters along its strike, and correlates well with the dominate soil gold geochemical trend identified in 2018 on the property.

The Company will now incorporate the new data with existing data to plot priority drill targets for the 2021 exploration campaigns. More information on the 2021 exploration plans, and the scope and location of the work will be released in the coming weeks.



Image 2: Rakounga gold concession, existing PR Gold Trend, showing gap towards the Bouboulou 1 orpaillage, now covered by soil grid program

Warren Robb P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About the Rakounga Gold Project

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to finalization of a work program at the Project, the anticipated timing for the commencement of such a program, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

