AbraPlata Appoints New Independent Director to the Board

Toronto, November 30, 2020 - AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA) (OTCPK:ABBRF) ("AbraPlata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Teasdale as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Teasdale is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in mining, exploration, management of technical services, project management, and business development, at world-class mines throughout South America and Canada. Mr. Teasdale is currently Vice President Mining Evaluations at Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. He has also held senior roles with mining companies working in South America, including Lundin Gold Inc. and Barrick Gold Corp.

Mr. Teasdale has over 18 years' experience based in South America and was part of the discovery team and development team for the world-class Lagunas Norte high sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag deposit (>10MOz Au contained). Throughout his career he has worked on world-class ore deposits including: Fruta del Norte, Lagunas Norte, Pierina, Pascua Lama, Veladero and Bousquet.

Robert Bruggeman, Chairman of the Company, stated "We are extremely pleased to welcome Nick Teasdale to the board, given his extensive experience working on the exploration and development of high sulphidation epithermal projects in South America. His geological expertise will be of great benefit to the Company as we continue to explore for additional gold and silver mineralization at the Diablillos project, which hosts high sulphidation epithermal mineralization. Mr. Teasdale's considerable development experience will also be instrumental as we advance the Oculto deposit, which hosts the majority of the known gold and silver resources at Diablillos, towards development."

Mr. Teasdale holds a Masters of Applied Sciences from the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, and a Bachelors of Science from the University of Montreal. Mr. Teasdale's appointment is subject to the normal course clearing of his Personal Information Form (PIF) in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).

About AbraPlata

AbraPlata is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of silver-gold and copper exploration projects in Argentina and Chile. The Company is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina, which is well-advanced, with more than US$40 million spent historically on exploration with drilling ongoing and an initial open pit PEA completed in 2018. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Mr. Eric Sprott, Altius Minerals and SSR Mining. In addition, AbraPlata owns the Arcas project in Chile where Rio Tinto has an option to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$25 million in exploration. AbraPlata is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA".

For further information please visit the AbraPlata website at www.abraplata.com or contact:

-------------------------------- |John Miniotis, President&CEO| | |john@abraplata.com | | |Tel: +1416-306-8334 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | --------------------------------

Cautionary Statements

