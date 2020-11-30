Warrior Gold Announces $1 Million Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1 million through the issuance of a combination of common share units (the “HD Units”) and flow-through share units (the “FT Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.09 per HD Unit and $0.12 per FT Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will comprise one common share, and in the case of the FT Units, one flow-through share, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”) with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement, at a purchase price of $0.15 per common share, provided, however, that, if, at any time following the statutory four month hold period, the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.20 for 20 or more consecutive trading days, the Warrants will be accelerated and will expire on the 30th business day following the date of such notice.

The Company may pay finder’s fees on a portion of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day “hold period” under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds from the sale of the HD Units will be utilized by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes and the proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Goodfish-Kirana Property located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world’s highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", “anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company’s management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, which are available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005337/en/

Contact

For additional information please contact:

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Warrior Gold Inc.

+1 647 344-3433

dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com