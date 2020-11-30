OTC Markets Group Welcomes Filo Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Filo Mining Corp. (TSX-V: FIL; OTCQX: FLMMF; Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL), a Canadian mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Filo Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Filo Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under its current symbol "FLMMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Jamie Beck, President & CEO of Filo Mining Corp., commented, "We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX, making Filo shares more accessible to an even broader range of investors. This important milestone will strengthen our U.S. and global shareholder base and increase the liquidity of our common shares to the benefit of all investors, current and prospective."

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Filo Mining Corp.

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol project located in Chile's Region III and San Juan Province, Argentina. Filo del Sol hosts a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with a large copper-gold porphyry system, and has an existing 425Mt Indicated Mineral Resource containing 4.4 million ounces of gold (at 0.32g/t), 147 million ounces of silver (at 10.7g/t), and 3.1 billion pounds of copper (at 0.33%) (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the Filo del Sol Project", dated February 22, 2019). The Company is currently exploring to define the significant resource expansion potential at Filo del Sol. Multiple high-grade drill intercepts along a 4km strike length extend the mineralization from surface to depths of over 1 km, with all holes ending in mineralization.

Filo Mining (a Lundin Group Company) is committed to responsible mineral development, ensuring the project aligns with international best practices and standards, while developing strong stakeholder relationships.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-filo-mining-corp-to-otcqx-301181384.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.