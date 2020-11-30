Consolidated Woodjam Copper Announces Private Placement Offering of up to $2,670,000

Vancouver, November 30, 2020 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,670,000 to consist of the sale of the following securities:

(a) up to 9,000,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.23 per share, to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,070,000; and

(b) up to 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $600,000, with each unit to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 18 months following the closing.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as finder on behalf of the Company in connection with the Offering. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily to fund exploration activities at Woodjam's 100% owned 64,000 hectare Woodjam Project located fifty kilometers east of Williams Lake, B.C., and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the flow-through shares will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses", and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the purchasers of the flow-through shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020 in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the flow-through shares.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 11, 2020, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

All of the securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants forming part of the units or the Finder Warrants, will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and one day from the closing.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSX-V:WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power.

