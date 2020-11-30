QC Copper & Gold Closes $5 Million Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $5,000,260 (the "Offering"). Upon closing of the offering, the Company issued:

22,667,066 Units ("Hard Dollar Units") at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,400,059.95, where each Hard Dollar Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.





8,890,001 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.18 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,600,200.16, where each FT Unit consists of one flow through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.22 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units towards its exploration and development work on the Opemiska Copper Project in Chapais, Quebec, and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of FT Units towards its exploration work on the Opemiska Copper Project in Chapais, Quebec.

The Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Hard Dollar Units and the FT Common Shares and FT Warrants underlying the FT Units issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day closing of the Offering.

In consideration for introducing certain subscribers to the Offering, the Company has paid certain arm's length finders an aggregate of 1,837,266 Hard Dollar Units.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

