Lake Winn Recieves Exploration Permits & Stakes Additional Mineral Claims

Vancouver, November 30, 2020 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. ("Lake Winn" or the "Company") (TSSV:LWR) (OTC:EQTXF) is pleased to announce that it has received all work permits for the Cloud Project, near Flin Flon, Manitoba. The permit allows for exploration activities, including drilling, trenching, and geophysical line cutting.

On the strength of receiving the permits the company immediately began organizing a drill program which will commence as soon as possible.

Lake Winn elected to increase its land holdings in the area by staking total of 6 additional claims, the total area of the Cloud project is now 1469 hectares (14.69 km2), more than tripling the size of the original holdings.

As well as securing a comfortable area for mine development should our exploration efforts prove successful the new staking includes historic drill holes that included gold intercepts and extensions of the same geology hosting the gold zone.

