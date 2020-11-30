Rock Tech Increases Private Placement

Vancouver, November 30 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) announces that, further to the press release on November 10, it has increased its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.85 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $8,500,000.

"We have received very positive feedback and high demand for our private placement from renowned institutional investors, confirming that we are very much on the right track," said Dirk Harbecke, Chairman of Rock Tech. "The increased Offering will help us accelerate our project development."

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on a lithium hydroxide converter, continuing investigations of the Company's innovative lithium hydroxide processing circuit, further development and permitting work at the Company's Georgia Lake lithium project and general working capital.

All other terms of the Offering remain as announced on November 10, 2020. The closing of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

