Operational Update

NEW YORK, November 30, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG); (Frankfurt-M1V); (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of new board member, Mr. Peter M. O'Rourke Sr.

Recently he was the acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs for the US government. Mr. O'Rourke led the department overseeing over 380,000 employees and was responsible for executing a 196-billion-dollar budget. He began his service with the VA as Senior Advisor to the Secretary moving up to the position of Executive Director for the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection and then promoted to VA Chief of Staff. In these roles he organized VA's senior staff and spearheaded the implementation of Presidential and Congressional intent to reset the definition of accountability in the civilian workforce and operationalized the protection and support for government whistleblowers.

As a veteran himself, Mr. O'Rourke served in the U.S. Navy and Air Force with multiple assignments worldwide. In his last assignment he served as a Supply Chain Manager at Headquarters Air Force Material Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio being recognized as a high-performing expert in multiple supply chain and logistics, and is well versed in the difficulty in securing magnesium and other critical metals.

Mr. O'Rourke was Director for Marketing and business development for Accenture Federal Services located in Washington, DC leading the development and execution of global strategic and operational marketing and business development activities for new acquisitions and executed multimedia events supporting business-wide marketing campaigns.

From August 2019 - March 2020 he was the Executive Director for the Republican Party of Florida and is currently, the founder and managing partner of TCI Partners located in Washington, DC providing specialized services in the areas of Federal and State Government relations, Healthcare and Aerospace industries.

Executive Chairman Edward Lee comments, "I am very pleased with his appointment acceptance which demonstrates the beginning of next steps towards the Company's overall objectives. Mr. O'Rourke's outstanding professional career brings experience which will aid Western Magnesium's vision of becoming a magnesium supplier for US industries."

Mr. Sam Ataya, Executive President & CEO says, "With Mr. O'Rourke vast experience managing large institutions, both private and public, along with his experience and knowledge of the metals industry and supply chain makes him a perfect fit for Western Magnesium's implementation and buildout of our commercialized plants across the United States."

Peter O'Rourke states "I'm honored to join this innovative team of experts and look forward to helping expand Western Magnesium's growth. The availability and production of magnesium is a critical capability and I look forward to contributing to Western Magnesium's continued success."

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact: John Ulmer | julmer@westmagcorp.com | 604-423-2709

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westmagcorp.com

View our profile on SEDAR

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.