Origen Signs Communications and Engagement Agreement with Tahltan Central Government

Vancouver, November 30, 2020 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce the signing of a Communications & Engagement Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Tahltan Central Government (TCG), covering the Company's Wishbone and LGM Properties located within the prolific Golden Triangle in northwest BC.

The TCG is the representative government of the Tahltan Nation in respect of inherent Aboriginal title and rights. The TCG is responsible for the ecosystem and natural resources of Tahltan Territory, for managing sustainable economic development, and for strengthening the cultural wellness of the Tahltan Nation.

The Agreement provides a framework for a collaborative working environment between the parties, based on open dialogue, transparent communications and mutual cooperation with regards to the Company's exploration activities on the Wishbone and LGM Properties. The Agreement also provides cultural, economic and educational opportunities for Tahltan members and their business enterprises.

Blake Morgan, President of Origen Resources states, "Today's announcement is another step forward in fostering the positive and constructive relationship we share with the Tahltan Nation. The Company looks forward to working in a collaborative manner with the Tahltan Nation as we continue to develop our flagship gold-silver projects."

About the Tahltan Nation

Tahltan Territory is 95,933 square km or the equivalent of 11% of British Columbia. The territory is rich in natural resources and continues to garner international attention for its mineral potential and abundant wildlife.

That Tahltan population is approximately 4000 members. Approximately 800 members live in one of our three communities in Tahltan Territory - Dease Lake, Iskut, and Telegraph Creek. Around 3200 Tahltans reside outside the Territory.

The Tahltan Central Government is a registered British Columbia Society, governed by a 13-person Board of Directors consisting of a democratically elected Executive Committee (President, Vice-President, and Secretary Treasurer) and 10 Family Representatives elected by the respective Tahltan family group. Membership in the TCG is open to all people of Tahltan ancestry.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge Pond project in Newfoundland.

On behalf of Origen,

Blake Morgan

President

For further information, please contact Blake Morgan, President at 236-878-4938 or Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69150