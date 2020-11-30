Stratabound Minerals Provides 30-Day Notice of Expiry of Certain Warrants

Toronto, November 30, 2020 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SB) (OTC Pink: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") provides notice that it's shares have now traded above $0.24 for a 10-day inclusive period between Nov. 17th 2020 and November 27th 2020 and, as such, also provides notice that as previously announced in a press release on March 26, 2020, an aggregate of 1,037,152 previously issued warrants (the "Warrants") that were re-priced and extended for an additional 1 year are now due to expire at 4pm eastern time on December 29th, 2020. The warrants in question, post-2019 consolidation, are:

1. March 26, 2018 - 319,166 Warrants exercisable at $0.20, ($0.48 pre-consolidation), with a previous expiry date of March 26, 2021,

2. April 12, 2018 - 149,496 Warrants exercisable at $0.20, ($0.48 pre-consolidation), with a previous expiry date of April 12, 2021;

3. May 7, 2018 - 545,574 Warrants exercisable at $0.20, ($0.48 pre-consolidation), with a previous expiry date of May 7, 2021;

4. June 28, 2018 - 22,916 Warrants exercisable at $0.20, ($0.48 pre-consolidation), with a previous expiry date of June 28, 2021.

Each whole Warrant entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20. The Warrants contain an acceleration clause, in that if the shares trade at or more than $0.24 for a 10-day period, the expiry date shall terminate upon 30 days-notice. The shares have traded at or more than $0.24 consecutively for the ten-day period ending November 27th, 2020 and such notice of the 30-day expiry is now given. Warrant-holders that wish to exercise these warrants are urged to do so before the new expiry on 4pm eastern time December 29th 2020.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a fully-funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For more information please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca

