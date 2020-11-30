Providence Gold Drilling Update Stockpile

November 30, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to report that further to previously announced news release dated November 17, 2020, drilling is now completed, and drill samples have been sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals of Sparks Nevada, to be assayed.

Bureau Veritas will be using 30 gm lead collection fire assay fusion for total sample digestion with AA finish. All Au>10 ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method. Upon completion of the assays by Bureau Veritas, Providence will release the results.

Ron Coombes states, "We are extremely pleased to report drilling has been completed under the supervision, of our senior geologist. We believe the drilling program will advance the potential gold value contained within the stockpile, and we are all very excited to get the results from the drill samples, along with the analysis and evaluation thereafter ".

The Company believes that the material represents all the historically milled material of the Providence mine production. Historical mining recovery methods in 1916 were poor when compared to todays mining practice.

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Click HERE To Watch "Setting Up And Drilling At Providence Gold Mines Property" Video:



