John Gammack, President and CEO of Far Resources Ltd is pleased to provide an update on its progress on the Winston property New Mexico USA

VANCOUVER, Nov. 30, 2020 - Far Resources Ltd. - November 30, 2020 (CSE: FAT, OTCPINK: FRRSF, FSES:FOR) (the “Company” or “FAR”) is pleased to announce the completion of its second site visit. A third visit is planned for the 14th to the 21st December 2020 of its initial work program on the Winston Property, in the historic Black Range Mining District of New Mexico. The work was carried out by Dr. Michael Feinstein, CPG and consisted of reconnaissance geological mapping, sampling and surveying.



In addition to the areas of known epithermal silver-gold mineralisation at Little Granite and Ivanhoe-Emporia, several new zones were identified along with previously unknown historic workings. Approximately 50 rock samples were collected and have been shipped to Chemex Labs in Reno for multi-element analysis.

Management is extremely encouraged by the strong and widespread mineralisation revealed by this initial work. A comprehensive follow-up program, including drilling, will be proposed once assay results have been received and all geological work complied.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed by Dr. Michael Feinstein, CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

