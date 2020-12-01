NGEx Minerals Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Nov. 30, 2020 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX) ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in accordance with its stock option plan, the Company has granted a total of 2,660,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and other eligible persons of the Company. The stock options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at an exercise price of C$0.54 per share. View PDF

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada with projects in Chile and Argentina. NGEx Minerals holds the large-scale Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Chile's Region III, as well as other early-stage projects located in Argentina. NGEx Minerals is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados Project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources. NGEx Minerals is actively seeking to add to its portfolio of projects as part of its overall growth strategy. The Company is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NGEX".

