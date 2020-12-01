WeissLaw LLP Reminds CCR, TCO, UROV, and PTI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 -

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of the limited partnership agreement, fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCR by CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"). Under the terms of the agreement, CCR unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CEIX for each CCR unit they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.15, based upon CEIX's November 27, 2020 closing price of $5.68. If you own CCR units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccr/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the revised acquisition of the company by Simon Property Group, Inc. Under the terms of the revised agreement, shareholders will receive only $43.00 for each share of TCO they own, representing a significant reduction from the $52.50 per share that the parties had originally agreed to in February 2020. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tco/

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., UROV's majority shareholder that currently owns 72% of the company's outstanding common shares. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $16.25 in cash for each share of UROV common stock that they own. If you own UROV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/urov/

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the agreement, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock, with existing PTI shareholders owning only 32.5% of the new entity. If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/

