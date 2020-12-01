Noram to Engage Arethuse Consultants for Resource Estimation and Pit Design

VANCOUVER, December 1, 2020 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company will contract Arethuse Geology ("Arethuse") of Aix-en-Provence, France (www.arethusegeology.com), a seasoned geological and engineering firm known for it's technical excellence, to assist in the completion of the upgraded resource estimate and pit design.

Figure 1 - Zeus Project area. Claystone gently dipping to the Northeast.

Arethuse Geology has a core team of 10 geoscientists with all level of experience and various specialties. They successfully combine technical excellence with practical exploration and engineering skills as well as an in-depth understanding of the mining industry, utilizing state of the art software for resource development. Arethuse is well-known for cost-effective and timely analysis and reporting, often under difficult circumstances in developing countries.

Rémi Bosc, Managing Director and Principal Geologist, has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry, specializing in gold and base metals. Remi has wide exposure to many exploration projects and resource estimates in both Africa and South-east Asia. Remi started his career as a BRGM geologist and was involved as project geologist in the discovery team of the Tasiast deposit, in west Mauritania. He recently conducted exploration projects in East Africa including Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Malaysia, and advises corporate senior staffs on exploration strategy. His main specializations include resource estimation, mining exploration project management, and development of mining projects. Remi Bosc is also a Qualified Person as per the Canadian NI 43-101, and Competent Person as per Australian JORC.

Noram President and CEO Tucker Barrie notes that: "with their engineering team and software, and their experience with industrial minerals, Arethuse Consultants are the perfect group to conduct our next resource estimate. I've worked with Remi Bosc and his team on several projects and I've always been impressed by their high standards in every aspect of their business. Noram needs pit-constrained resources to elevate our lithium claystone deposit into Measured and Indicated resource categories for our Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2021. These resources can then be converted into reserves with further engineering and Economic studies in the future."

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

