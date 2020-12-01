QcX Gold Reports up to 4.6 g/t Au from Golden Giant East Block

Montreal, December 1, 2020 - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its Phase 2 exploration program on its 100% owned Golden Giant East project ("Golden Giant East" or "GGEast"). The overall Golden Giant project ("Golden Giant Project") is comprised of 3 properties, Golden Giant West ("GGWest"), GGEast and the Kali East ("Kali East") block, covering approximately 18,992 hectares and is contiguous to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon project as shown in Figure 1. Following up on exploration success of the Phase 1 program, QcX Gold has identified additional gold mineralization from grab and channel samples on the GGEast property returning up to 4.6 g/t Au along with other anomalous samples of interest as shown in Figure 2 and Table 1.

Aaron Stone, Vice President Exploration of QcX, stated, "These gold results validate our interest in the area and warrant additional follow up exploration. The GGEast Block, being the closest of our three Golden Giant properties to Azimut's Elmer discoveries, is delivering some excellent gold results. We are seeing strongly anomalous gold mineralization expressed at surface in multiple areas and in multiple differing geological units. We will be following up on all these areas of interest with a comprehensive Induced Polarisation 'IP' geophysical survey which will help us identify sub-surface disseminated sulphides on the properties. The results of this survey will be interpreted and evaluated with existing data sets to produce definitive targets for our inaugural drill program envisioned for Q2 of next year." Click here to hear directly from Aaron Stone on the Golden Giant Project as he reviews today results in more detail.





A total of 424 grab and channel samples were taken from GGEast in the Phase 2 exploration program. Of these, 24, or 5.7% of the total samples analyzed, returned anomalous values greater than 200 ppb Au as shown in Figure 2 and Table 1. 12 samples, or 2.8% of the total samples analyzed, returned greater than 0.5 g/t Au, with the highest grab sample returning 4.6 g/t Au.

Figure 1: Location of the Golden Giant Project (red) with respect to neighbouring companies.

Table 1: Results over 200 ppb from Phase-II on Golden Giant East property.

Sample ID UTM-E UTM-N Zone Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % A684780 321072 5793534 18 4.6 16.1 0.393 A684596 318555 5794754 18 4.12 10.6 0.588 A684944 318949 5789887 18 1.02 0.3 0.0486 A684592 318551 5794764 18 1.02 7.5 0.396 A684691 320984 5795494 18 0.99 < 0.2 0.0079 A684597 318552 5794755 18 0.876 3.7 0.0132 A684923 318149 5793615 18 0.866 < 0.2 0.0003 A684672 321137 5793322 18 0.791 < 0.2 0.012 A684622 318316 5794676 18 0.788 6.8 0.324 A684837 317319 5791559 18 0.527 2 0.486 A684594 318555 5794756 18 0.522 3.5 0.258 A684748 318555 5794754 18 0.498 4.8 0.287 A684601 318722 5791770 18 0.488 13.9 0.42 A684825 316462 5793062 18 0.486 0.5 0.007 A684529 316608 5793997 18 0.448 4.1 0.0347 A684836 317319 5791559 18 0.434 2.5 0.368 A684670 321211 5793364 18 0.420 < 0.2 0.0005 A684591 318549 5794759 18 0.340 5.9 0.121 A684922 318149 5793616 18 0.339 0.2 0.0003 A684595 318555 5794754 18 0.283 0.7 0.0232 A684838 317319 5791559 18 0.251 0.6 0.172 A684749 318555 5794754 18 0.228 2.6 0.152 A684954 320948 5794708 18 0.213 1.5 0.0437 A684831 317319 5791559 18 0.210 0.8 0.0456







Figure 2: Results from the Phase 2 prospecting program on Golden Giant East, underlain by geology. Labelled values are > 100 ppb Au.



Gold mineralization occurs in a variety of settings, including:

Centimetric vein hosted in an andesitic sequence composed of an alternance of ash to bloc tuffs and pillowed lavas. The vein can be traced over 10 metres, is irregular, with pull apart textures, and is composed of quartz, chlorite and carbonates and locally contains up to 5% chalcopyrite and 3% pyrite. Samples taken during Phase 1 returned up to 1.71 ppm Au. Samples taken during Phase 2 from the same vein have returned results of up to 4.12 ppm Au. Another vein proximal to the first, also returned results up to 1.02 ppm Au. This vein is compositionally identical but has a more regular form. Other similar veins were found 250 metres west with up to 788ppb Au.

Network of quartz veins with thicknesses up to 20 centimetres holding up to 2% pyrite with a metre-wide alteration halo in a felsic tuff. The vein network can be traced over 20 metres. Samples grading up to 425 ppb Au were taken during Phase 1. Phase 2 saw multiple additional samples taken, both grab and channel. The highest grading results were 990 ppb, 142 ppb and 71 ppb Au in a batch of 10 samples taken from the outcrop.

A centimetric quartz vein containing 2% native copper hosted in a 10 cm felsic intrusion, injected in a gabbro, returning 4.6 ppm Au. A sample was also taken from the gabbro not containing the vein or felsic injection and returned 38 ppb Au. Samples up to 791 ppb and 420 ppb Au were taken ~200m south in an additional quartz vein.

Quartz vein 5-10 cm wide with up to 8% pyrite have returned results of 866 ppb and 339 ppb Au. The veins are in an intermediate intrusive.

Quartz-biotite vein 25 cm wide with up to 5% chalcopyrite and 2% pyrite. The highest grading results were 527 ppb, 488 ppb and 434 ppb Au.

Quartz vein 4 cm thick containing 2% pyrite clusters was found in a semi-detached boulder. Sample taken from this boulder returned 1.02 ppm Au.

Figure 3: Field photos from Phase 2 work: A - Vein varying between 1-5 centimetres in width, composed of quartz, chlorite and carbonates, locally containing up to 5% chalcopyrite and 3% pyrite with results of up to 4.12ppm Au. B - Continuous vein varying between 5-10 centimetres traced over 12 metres composed of quartz, chlorite and carbonates, locally containing up to 5% chalcopyrite and 3% pyrite with results of up to 1.02ppm Au. C - Quartz vein network (thicknesses up to 20 centimeters) with up to 2% pyrite and a metre-wide alteration halo in a felsic tuff with results of up to 990 ppb Au. D - Centimetric quartz vein containing 2% native copper in a 10 cm felsic intrusion, injected in a gabbro with results up to 4.6 ppm Au.



Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752), a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The QAQC protocol used during the prospecting program consisted of the insertion of a blank or standard every 20 samples on average in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ACTLABS. Analytical work was completed at ACTLABS at their Timmins, Ontario facility. Gold values were analyzed by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 10 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry.

Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to be representative of average grades. Field work and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Quebec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region of Quebec, only 2.9 km away from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Pawton discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Province of Quebec and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.'s Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

For further information, please contact:

Aaron Stone

Vice President Exploration

aaron.stone@qcxgold.com

514-235-6012

