Excellon Drills High Grade Silver in Initial Drilling at Silver City

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial diamond drilling results from the ongoing program at the Silver City Project in Saxony, Germany, with assays from an additional seven holes outstanding and a further two holes to be completed before year-end.

Highlights

Intersection of significant silver mineralization at three targets in initial holes including:

1,042 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 0.45 metres (911 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t Au, 2.8% Pb and 0.9% Zn), within 231 g/t AgEq over 2.30 metres (183 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t, Au 0.5% Pb and 0.2% Zn) in initial drilling on the Peter Vein; 505 g/t AgEq over 0.71 metres (356 g/t Ag, 2.0 g/t Au), within 191 g/t AgEq (134 g/t Ag and 0.8 g/t Au) in first hole at Reichenbach (Großvoigtsberg), a new, near-surface discovery in an area with minimal historic mining; 319 g/t AgEq over 0.35 metres (300 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au and 0.2% Zn), within 101 g/t AgEq (87 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au) in first hole at Bräunsdorf;

14 diamond drill holes completed totaling 3,299 metres, with 13 holes intersecting targeted structures, assays pending on seven holes and a further two holes to be completed at Munzig before year end;

Successful drill permitting, land access and ramp-up of the drilling program, advancing Excellon's social license in the area and demonstrating the opportunity to operate in the area;

Passive seismic surveying planned for coming weeks in collaboration with Sisprobe, with 2D surveying planned for the Munzig area; and

"We have intersected high-grade silver mineralization in the first holes drilled on the Silver City Project in modern times," stated Ben Pullinger, SVP Geology & Corporate Development. "We have tested seven targets and have intersected mineralization in almost every hole including multiple high-grade silver species and fine-grained native silver. We have a high-grade, district-scale epithermal silver system confirmed in initial drilling and we are now focused on defining wider zones of mineralization."

Mr. Pullinger continued, "As importantly, we have advanced our privilege to operate in the area and have developed strong local relationships from landholders to regulators that will be integral to our long term exploration plans for the project."

Hole ID Dip Azi Interval Interval Ag Pb Zn Au AgEq(2) (o) (o) From To (m)(1) g/t % % g/t g/t AGBR0120 -57 135 353.45 355.5 2.05 87 0.0 0.1 0.2 101 Including



353.45 353.8 0.35 300 0.0 0.2 0.2 319 AGBR1020 -45 125 107.5 109.4 1.9 134 0.0 0.0 0.8 191 Including



108.13 108.84 0.71 356 0.0 0.0 2.0 505 AGBR05A20 -60 138 207.75 210.05 2.3 183 0.5 0.2 0.4 231 Including



207.75 208.2 0.45 911 2.8 0.9 0.4 1042





1. All intersections reported as core length. 2. AgEq calculated using $1,800 Au/oz, $24.00 Ag/oz, $0.90 Pb/lb and $1.20 Zn/lb with 100% metallurgical recovery.

The initial drilling program of 15 diamond drill holes at Silver City was designed to test multiple targets based on the strike and dip extensions of historical workings, soil geochemical and geophysical anomalies and surface samples (refer to regional map, below). Assays from seven drill holes have been received and are reported herein.

A summary of the targets reported on today is provided below:

Target & Hole

number Target Type Holes Geological descriptions Bräunsdorf Dip extension

of historical

workings 1 AGBR0120 Wide shear zone with intense graphitic, chloritic, and sericitic alteration hosting multiple quartz-carbonate veins and local zones of hydrothermal breccia. Silver is carried by silver sulphosalts, freibergite-tetrahedrite and is closely associated with sphalerite. Fortuna A Soil

geochemistry -

conceptual 3 AGBR0220 AGBR02A20 AGBR0720 All holes intersected a strongly sheared zone with ubiquitous sericite and local intermittent zones of biotite alteration, with minor local quartz and carbonate veining. All zones demonstrated anomalous base metal and precious metal values with up to 0.68 g/t Au and 47 g/t Ag Reichenbach Surface

sampling and

geophysics 1 AGBR1020 A discovery, with three zones of mineralization intersected, comprising brittle sericite-altered basalt with quartz-carbonate filled brittle fractures and local zones of matrix- and clast-supported hydrothermal breccias. Ag and Au are hosted in quartz-carbonate veins with assays reaching over 2.0 g/t Au and over 350 g/t Ag. Peter Vein Strike

extension of

historical

workings 2 AGBR05A20 Both holes intersected a wide shear zone with strong sericitic, graphitic, and chloritic alteration. The zone contains multiple local sheared quartz, carbonate veins. Grades reached 911 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t Au, 2.8% Pb and 0.9% Zn. Multiple grains of native silver, pyrargyrite, freibergite and other silver species were identified.

The locations of the targets drilled and examples of the geology encountered are provided below. Core photos will be provided at www.excellonresources.com.

Excellon has partnered with Sisprobe of Grenoble, France on a 2D passive seismic survey of the Munzig target. The program is currently underway and, innovatively, is using ongoing diamond drilling as the sound source for the seismic probes.

Excellon also continues to work with the Helmholtz Institute Freiberg ("HIF") under a research and development agreement and has provided HIF with data and drill core samples from the Silver City Project through which HIF can test exploration technologies, including hyperspectral analysis of drill core. The Company also has various collaborations with the Mineral Systems Analysis Group of the TU Bergakademie Freiberg (the Freiberg University) to develop further analyses of the project.

The Silver City Project was mined for high-grade silver from the 11th until the late 19th century, when Germany left the silver standard in 1873 and the gold:silver ratio collapsed. Records from the project indicate high-grade silver production over substantial widths throughout the district. Excellon has embarked on the first modern day exploration program focused on precious metals.

Excellon holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver City Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF) and (FRA: G1MN).

Adelaide Capital Webinar

QA/QC

Drill core samples are prepared and assayed by Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, RG-MINERAL. The company has a comprehensive QA/QC program, supervised by an independent Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development, has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

