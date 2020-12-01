Prosper Gold samples up to 882 pristine gold grains within 3.3-kilometre pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly at Golden Sidewalk  Red Lake, ON

VANCOUVER, Dec. 01, 2020 - Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to report infill till sampling results from the 2020 exploration program at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “Project”) in the Birch-Uchi region of Red Lake.



Highlights:

Infill till sampling has outlined a 3,300 x 500 metre pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly which remains open for expansion

Till samples containing up to 882 pristine gold grains

Large-scale (>5 kilometre) conceptualized gold target, referred to as the “Golden Corridor”, now supported by pristine gold grain-in-till results



“The Golden Corridor has become an exciting exploration target with the recently outlined pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “The abundance and pristine nature of the gold grains suggests the presence of a gold system in the immediate vicinity. The anomaly remains open and we will be working to expand upon these results while preparing for the 2021 drilling season. This is a new exploration target on the Project which has seen no drilling to date.”

Till sampling

Infill till sampling results at the UC Anomaly (see the Company's Nov. 25 news release for information) collected late in the 2020 exploration season have been received by the Company. Of the 40 samples collected and processed, 32 samples have pristine grain counts higher than 10, with sample UC-13 containing 882 pristine gold grains (Figures 1 and 2). The high number of exceptionally large pristine grains in sample UC-13 resulted in a contained gold concentration of 110.8 g/t gold (Table 1). Glacially transported gold grains with a pristine morphology have not travelled more than 100 metres (Averill, S.A., 2001).



Figure 1. Photomicrograph of selected gold grains from sample UC-13. Note scale bar in lower left.

Figure 2. Photomicrograph of isolated gold grains from sample UC-13. Note scale bar in lower left.

Table 1. Select Golden Corridor till samples.

Sample ID Easting Northing Total

gold

grains Pristine gold

grains % pristine

grains Total gold

(ppb) Total pristine

(ppb) UC-13 509,000 5,673,000 882 882 100 110,770 110,770 UE-8 507,799 5,672,596 222 84 37.8 262 85 A-7 507,047 5,672,692 143 78 54.5 1,065 73 UC-10 508,206 5,672,640 92 57 62.0 115 83

Infill till samples were collected on a 200 x 200 metre grid where adequate sample media was available. The survey infilled and extended the previously outlined UC Anomaly in both the up-ice (east-northeast) and down-ice (west-southwest) directions (Figure 3). The anomaly remains open to the east, north and west.

Figure 3. Map highlighting anomalous gold grains-in-till at the Golden Corridor.

The Golden Corridor lies immediately north of a regional angular unconformity between the Narrow Lake and Balmer Assemblages (Figure 4). Such regional unconformities may localize structural corridors for hydrothermal fluid migration and gold mineralization. At least two linear targets with potential strike lengths of greater than 5 kilometres have been identified based on the coincidence of IP resistivity high and linear magnetic low signatures and their proximity to the regional unconformity. These targets are now supported by the existence of a significant pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly.

Figure 4. Map showing Golden Sidewalk zones and prospects.

About the Golden Sidewalk

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company's Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details) in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The recently identified “Golden Corridor” lies immediately north of the unconformity in the western portion of the property and is characterized as a highly prospective, greater than 5 kilometre trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 3.3 by 0.5 kilometres. Historical drilling programs at the Bathurst Mine, Joe Vein, KT vein, Dunkin and Vihonen prospects reported high-grade gold intercepts which warrant follow-up.

QA/QC Procedures

Till samples were collected from below the colluvial soil profile at a medial depth of 50 to 75 centimeters and placed into 5-gallon plastic pails which were sealed and shipped to Overburden Drilling Management Ltd. in Nepean, Ontario for processing. The gold grain testing involves extracting an impure preliminary heavy mineral concentrate from the -2 mm matrix of each sediment sample by tabling, separating any recovered gold grains from the table concentrate and measuring each grain and classifying it according to its degree of physical wear. Average tabled sample weights were 10.9 kg for the infill batch presented in this news release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Dirk Tempelman-Kluit, PhD, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

