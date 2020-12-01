Lake Winn Awards Drilling Contract for the Cloud Gold Project Manitoba

Vancouver, December 1, 2020 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. ("Lake Winn" or the "Company") (TSXV:LWR) (OTC:EQTXF) is pleased to announce that it has awarded Rodren Drilling Ltd of St Paul, Manitoba the drilling contract for our Cloud project in the Flin Flon gold belt.

The rig will mobilize on December 7th for a 1500m drill program with provision to expand to at least 3000m.

The project will be under the direct supervision of Carey Galeschuck P. Geo in Manitoba.

The drill target is a orogenic gold type target hosted in paleo-proterozic mafic volcanics in a similar setting to that found at the Tartan gold mine 14km to the east of the Cloud project.

A 320m by 50m zone of metamorphosed mafic volcanics, returned numerous high grade gold values when exposed by pitting in 1990. These results are shown in the accompanying figure 1. The results were later confirmed by check sampling that also returned high gold values. Visible gold was also noted. These predominately grab samples do not demonstrate economic viability as they are not representative, but they do show the zone to be mineralized. Silver also showed anomalous values. We are calling this zone the Bachnick Gold zone named after the prospector the carried out the work.



Figure 1: Bachnick gold prospect, showing historic samples with gold results.

The Bachnick zone is nestled within a resistivity anomaly and lies to the north of a prominent IP anomaly. These will all be targeted in the upcoming drill campaign about to commence. The IP and Resistivity anomalies continue, slightly displaced by faulting for 1300m along strike and these extensions will also be drilled should the first test holes prove encouraging.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist of over 30 years' experience in mineral exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company's flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north-east of the town of Flin-Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all-weather Kississing Lake Road. The company is currently preparing for diamond drilling.

