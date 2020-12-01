Revelo - Acquisition of Shares of Pampa Metals Corporation (Formerly "Fireswirl Technologies Inc.")

Vancouver, December 1, 2020 - Revelo Resources Corp. (TSXV: RVL) ("Revelo" or the "Company") has acquired ownership of 7,798,747 common shares (representing 19.9% of the outstanding shares) of Pampa Metals Corporation (formerly "Fireswirl Technologies Inc.") of Vancouver, BC. The shares were acquired through the sale by Revelo of eight copper projects in northern Chile to West Pacific Ventures Corp. which was then acquired by Pampa Metals pursuant to a Business Combination Agreement between West Pacific and Pampa Metals pursuant to which Pampa Metals issued common shares and warrants to the shareholders and warrantholders of West Pacific. The shares have a deemed price of $3,119,499 ($0.40 each).

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Revelo did not own any common shares or other securities of Pampa Metals.

The shares were acquired under the exemptions set out in section 2.11 [Business Combination and Reorganization] of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Presently, Revelo does not have any intention of acquiring any further securities of Pampa Metals.

Revelo will file an Early Warning Report with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions in respect of the acquisition. Copies of the Report may be obtained from SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or without charge from Revelo or Pampas Metals.

ABOUT REVELO

Revelo Resources Corp. is a Canadian company incorporated In British Columbia and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RVL). Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for gold and copper located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company has agreed to be acquired by Austral Gold Ltd. (see news release dated November 12, 2020). For more information, please visit Revelo's website here www.reveloresources.com.

