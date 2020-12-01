Visionary Strengthens Board of Directors and Management Team

VANCOUVER - December 1st, 2020 - Visionary Gold Corp. ("Visionary," or the "Company") (TSXV:VIZ) is pleased to announce that Wes Adams will become its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John Kanderka, who will remain with Visionary in a new role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Visionary is also pleased to announce the additions of Robert Doyle as the Company's CFO and William Van Horne as Corporate Secretary.

Visionary CEO Wes Adams comments: "I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead Visionary Gold Corp. and to be working alongside Mr. Doyle and Mr. Van Horne, as both bring a high level of experience, credibility and professionalism to our team. Under the guidance of our new Chairman, John Kanderka, and directors Marc Blythe and Darren Lindsay, we are poised to begin creating value for our shareholders. We are all very excited about the Wolf Gold Project and the opportunity it presents to develop a drill ready gold prospect in the safe and proven mining jurisdiction of Wyoming, where I have extensive experience."

Summary New Additions:

CEO, Director Wes Adams

A third generation Mining Executive, Mr. Adams has spent his career working exclusively in the precious metals mining and energy industries in both operational and management roles. He started his career in Guyana, South America as operations manager for a privately-owned gold exploration company that discovered and developed the multi-million ounce Toroparu Deposit. After a successful reverse take-over, he joined Sandspring Resources (now Gold X Mining) and assisted in raising nearly $100 million of public equity capital for the company. In 2014, he moved to the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and founded an oil and gas services company called Energy Fuels Environmental, which he sold to a major midstream energy company in 2017.

CFO Robert Doyle

Mr. Doyle is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant (1983) and is Sr. VP at Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., a company specializing in providing management and financial consulting services to public and private companies. Bob has more than 30 years experience in mergers & acquisitions for succession planning in Canada and the USA and holds Bachelor of Science and Licentiate of Accounting degrees from the University of British Columbia and articled with Touche Ross & Co, now Deloitte LLP.

Corporate Secretary William Van Horne

Mr. Van Horne is a member of the Law Societies of Alberta and Ontario with 17 years of experience in corporate governance, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and securities regulation. He is currently a member of the Alberta and National Advisory Committees of the TSX Venture Exchange and acts as a director or officer of several private and public companies.

Chairman of the Board of Directors John Kanderka

Mr. Kanderka has 40 years of experience in the minerals and oil and gas sectors. His corporate experience spans acting as an officer and as a director for both private and public companies in various roles, including strategic planning, corporate finance, management and administration. He has been a company founder and company builder with a wide array of experience in asset purchase and sale transactions, mergers, buyouts, and reorganizations.

Wes Adams, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "With the team now strengthened, we are ready to get to work. Please stay tuned for updates on our new company and progress on the Wolf Gold Project."

Visionary and its common shares as previously announced are now trading under the symbol "VIZ" as of market open on November 30, 2020. Visionary's new CUSIP number is 92838A102 and its new ISIN is CA92838A1021.

Additionally, Visionary is granting 2,995,000 options including 1,900,000 options to insiders and 200,000 to an investor relations consulting firm at an exercise price of $0.085 CDN per Option. Options vest as to 25% on each of the date of grant and the three, six and nine month anniversaries of the grant date. The Options expire on November 20, 2022.

Visionary Gold Corp., (TSXV:VIZ) is a precious metals focused, mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Wyoming, USA. The Company is currently focused on the Wolf Gold Project, in Fremont County Wyoming, USA. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at:

http://www.visionarygoldcorp.com/

Contact:

Wes Adams, Chief Executive Officer

Visionary Gold Corp.

410-325 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1Z7

Tel: (303) 809-4668

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's exploration and development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs varying significantly from management estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry generally. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

