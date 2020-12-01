Endurance Provides Drilling Update at the Reliance Gold Property

VANCOUVER, December 1, 2020 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report completion of nine reverse circulation (RC) drill holes on the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The drilling program is expected to continue through to mid-December. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The holes completed to date have tested the Imperial and Imperial North targets with six holes from four setups, two holes from one setup at the Eagle South target, and one hole to date at the Eagle Zone. The drill is continuing at the Eagle target with several more holes planned from several additional setups. As of November 30, 598.9 metres ("m") of drilling has been completed since November 22. A selection of drilling photos are available on the Company website.

The following table summarizes gold in grams per tonne ("gpt") and antimony grade ("Sb %") for the Imperial, Imperial North, Eagle and Eagle South Zone channel samples collected during the 2020 program, which are targets for the current program.

Royal Shear 2020 Channel Sample Results

(from northwest to southeast)

Outcrop Name Horizontal Channel Sample width (m) Gold (gpt) Sb % Imperial North 6.7 3.14 0.51 Imperial 3.7 2.69 0.03 Eagle 0 17.7 3.63 0.26 includes 3.7 7.19 0.13 & includes 4.9 6.35 0.72 Eagle 1 31.5 5.89 0.64 includes 9.1 9.69 0.45 Eagle 1 3.7 4.63 0.37 Eagle 2 1.8 5.28 0.17 Eagle 2 1.8 4.94 0.05 Eagle 3 23.5 4.88 0.22 includes 9.1 8.60 0.39 & includes 2.1 10.87 0.53 Eagle South 13.4 6.92 0.05 includes 9.6 8.97 0.07

The map showing the summary geology together with the complete summary of the 2020 channel sample results along the 1,100 m exposed portion of the altered Royal Shear is appended below and available on the Company website. A final drill hole location map will be completed at the end of the drill program.

The last program of drilling in 2008 targeted the Imperial Zone and returned highlight drill intersection widths including 13.30 gpt gold over 4.20 m (est 1.8m true width) at depth on this Zone. The current RC drill program tested interpreted up-plunge extensions of the Imperial Zone target that are previously untested. The Imperial North target has never been previously tested with drilling.

The Company is proud of its efforts to engage and inform the local communities including the First Nation communities. Engagement and dialogue continue with the affected First Nation communities to determine how we may be able to dovetail opportunities for mutually beneficial participation. As part of this engagement, the company has engaged a contractor from the Tsal'alh community to assist in implementing the drill program.

Channel samples were collected by a geologist and assistant using a hand-held electric hammer "demolition" chisel which extracts a continuous channel in outcrop horizontally across a pre-measured and marked outcrop face. In 2020 all rock and channel samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

