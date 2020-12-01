Troubadour Completes Phase 1 Work Program at Texas Gold Project

Vancouver, December 1, 2020 - Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its Phase 1 exploration program on its 2186-hectare Texas property located in the Greenwood Mining District of Southern B.C.

Highlights

New discovery of a meter-scale mineralized quartz vein/breccia 450 m south of the high-grade Gold Doorn Vein.

The reverted Golden Eagle Crown grant was prospected and a meter-scale mineralized quartz vein was rediscovered and sampled.

The host rock surrounding many of the veins on the property, that historically has been largely ignored, was found to be favorably altered and mineralized.

Compilation of historical data revealed that one trench to the west of the Doorn vein returned a 1.47g/t Au over 30.28m (0.043oz/ton gold over 100ft) channel sample of granodiorite host rock (ARIS 05441; E.R. Smith, 1975).

The 2020 field program focused on detailed soil sampling and confirmatory rock sampling of known and new mineral occurrences.

"The extent of mineralization and alteration observed in the host rock in proximity to the bonanza grade gold veins and at previously unsampled locations throughout the property has significantly increased the size potential of our exploration targets. Most of the historic and newly discovered showings are hosted in a similarly-altered granodiorite which until now remained untested and greatly overlooked," states Company President Geoff Schellenberg.

Sampling, prospecting and mapping were completed over the course of the 2020 field program in preparation for the planned drill program in early 2021. Particular attention was paid to the Doorn and Cabin targets, where a number of historic trenches were re-evaluated and sampled in order to confirm the grade and orientation of the mineralized structures. Field observations noted the presence of visible gold, galena, chalcopyrite and bornite in a significant number of the samples collected.

Previous operators focused on sampling of the bonanza gold grade vein material within these trenches, with little attention paid to the altered host granodiorite. The small amount of historic sampling that was carried out by Argentia Mines Ltd. in 1975 on the altered host rock returned 0.043oz/ton (1.47g/t gold) over a 100 foot (30.28m) channel sample in the Doorn area (ARIS 5441, E.R. Smith, 1975)*. Further sampling done by Apollo Development Inc. in 1990 reported a four-meter channel sample of fresh granodiorite with limonite and malachite staining on the fracture surfaces that returned a grade of 910 ppb gold, and a grab sample of bleached granodiorite grading 88,600 ppb gold sourced from one of the trenches at Doorn (Apollo Development Inc. Prospectus 1991)*. The Company's Phase 1 exploration program has attempted to verify these historic results by sampling the altered granodiorite and andesite host rock where it was observed in the Doorn and Cabin areas. Assays are pending.

*Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization and to characterize the mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project. To date, the Company has not verified the historical sampling results, but has reviewed the historical sampling and analytical procedures and has no reason to believe the historically reported results are unreliable or misleading.





Figure 1: Map of Existing and New Mineral Showings

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5941/69247_822e4331349cf882_001full.jpg

The 2020 field program also discovered two new mineralized veins. Fresh logging roads in the area 450 m south of the Doorn uncovered a sulphide-bearing mineralized quartz vein and breccia greater than 1-meter wide that is hosted within an altered granodiorite similar to that observed at the Doorn and Cabin targets. Prospecting of the reverted Golden Eagle Crown grant, located in the southwest portion of the property, resulted in a second mineralized quartz vein being discovered, with altered granodiorite observed in float. Both of these new veins were prospected and sampled and may develop into future prospective drill targets, dependent on results.

In addition to the above noted rock sampling, 559 soil samples were collected from a detailed grid connecting the Doorn and the Cabin showings, with the goal of fine-tuning drill targets for the planned drill program.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, supervised all technical aspects of the 2020 work program and has verified the Company's exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Troubadour

Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's copper project, the Amarillo property, consisting of 9 mineral claims covering 5,449 hectares and is located in the heart of a major mining district. The project is host to some of the more prospective targets developed in this world class southern BC porphyry belt in decades. The project is located 20km west of Peachland, with access along the Peachland FSR logging road from Highway 97.

