EcoGraf Limited: ???????EcoGraf Appointed to FBI Ministerial Taskforce

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to advise that it has been appointed to the Western Australian (WA) Future Battery Industry Ministerial Taskforce chaired by the Hon Bill Johnston, WA Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Energy and Industrial Relations.

The invitation to the Ministerial Taskforce is in recognition of the Company's contribution towards increasing Western Australia's participation in the global battery supply chain.

On Monday, Minister Johnston announced the Ministerial Taskforce and stated, "The updated Future Battery Industry Strategy will cement WA as a premier provider of minerals and materials, and a leader in technological expertise."

The other appointed resource industry companies represented on the Ministerial Taskforce are Albemarle Lithium, Australian Vanadium Ltd., BHP Nickel West, IGO, Lynas Corporation, Northern Minerals, Pilbara Minerals and Tianqi Lithium Australia.

EcoGraf looks forward to supporting the WA Future Battery Industry Ministerial Taskforce.

The appointment coincides with the Federal Government's $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy and the Company is pleased to advise the Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Hon Karen Andrews has released a video case study that includes EcoGraf's WA Manufacturing Facility. The video is part of the 'make it happen' modern manufacturing strategy and can be viewed at the following link:

https://youtu.be/1fiWmYrd3WM

The video and case study highlights EcoGraf's plans to establish a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market in Western Australia.

The proposed 20,000 tonne per annum facility will manufacture battery anode products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For more information, please visit https://www.mediastatements.wa.gov.au/Pages/McGowan/2020/11/Future-Battery-Industry-taskforce-members-named-to-drive-industry.aspx

