Doré Copper Posts Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on SEDAR

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC, OTCQB: DRCMF) has posted its third quarter 2020 financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.



In addition, the Company announces that it has retained Alpha Bronze, LLC. ("Alpha Bronze") to provide certain investor relations services in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, Dor? Copper will pay Alpha Bronze a monthly fee of US$5,500 for a period of 12 months. Alpha Bronze will also receive 150,000 stock options (the "Options") with a term of two years, vesting 25% after three, six, nine and 12 months. At the time of this press release, neither Alpha Bronze nor its principals had any direct or indirect interest in Dor? Copper securities.

The Company is also issuing an additional 85,000 stock options to a service provider.

The exercise price of the Options will be set at the Company’s closing share price on December 1, 2020.

Dor? Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Qu?bec, Canada. Dor? Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Dor?/Chibougamau mining camp that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 3.2 M oz of gold. In addition, the Company has optioned the high-grade Joe Mann gold mine (production 1.17 M oz at 8.26 g/t Au). The land package includes 12 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company’s 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

The Company’s objective is to create a profitable hub-and-spoke operation with its high-grade copper-gold assets. The Company’s current focus is to grow mineral resources and sequentially re-develop the high-grade Corner Bay (Cu-Au), Cedar Bay (Au-Cu), Joe Mann (Au), and Copper Rand (Au-Cu) deposits. The Company’s ongoing fully-funded 35,000-metre drilling program for 2020 and early 2021 is expected to lead to an updated mineral resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in 2021.

