Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 - Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated October 29, 2020 for the 2020 Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 42.57% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 1, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.
Election of Directors
The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.
Board of Director Nominees
% Votes For
% Votes Withheld
Stan Bharti
99.627
%
0.373
%
William Steers
99.628
%
0.372
%
William Clarke
93.021
%
6.979
%
Stephane Amireault
99.633
%
0.367
%
Wen Ye
99.628
%
0.372
%
Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP.
Sulliden’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.
About Sulliden Mining Capital
Sulliden Mining Capital is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.
