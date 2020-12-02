Menü Artikel
Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

00:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 - Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated October 29, 2020 for the 2020 Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 42.57% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 1, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld
Stan Bharti 99.627 % 0.373 %
William Steers 99.628 % 0.372 %
William Clarke 93.021 % 6.979 %
Stephane Amireault 99.633 % 0.367 %
Wen Ye 99.628 % 0.372 %

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP.

Sulliden’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Stan Bharti”
Interim Chief Executive Officer

For more information:
Ryan Ptolemy
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (416) 861-2267



