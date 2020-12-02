GrowMax Resources announces Change of Year End

VANCOUVER, Dec. 1, 2020 - GrowMax Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRO) ("GrowMax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing its fiscal year-end to September 30, from its current fiscal year-end of December 31. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The reason for the change of year-end is in connection with the Company's application to the TSXV concerning its proposed change of business ("Proposed COB") previously announced on July 19, 2019, further described on August 27, 2019 and further updated on September 2, 2020.

As a result, GrowMax will report audited financial results for a nine-month transitional fiscal year from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 ("Transitional Fiscal Year") with a comparative of twelve-month audited financial statements from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Afterwards, the Company will revert to a customary quarterly reporting calendar based on a September 30th financial year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day in December, March, June and September each year.

With the filing of its audited financial results for its Transitional Fiscal Year, the Company expects to complete its Proposed COB in early 2021 as the Company has fulfilled all other TSXV conditional approval requirements.

