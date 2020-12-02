Austral Gold Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Sydney, December 2, 2020 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('the Company" or "Austral") is pleased to advise that the following documents were dispatched to shareholders today for its Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 8:00am AEDT in Sydney, Australia:

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholder proxy for shareholders on the Australian register

Notice and access for shareholders on the Australian register

Shareholder proxy for shareholders on the Canadian register

The Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, the two sample Proxy Forms and the Notice and access form will be available at http://www.asx.com.au, on the Company's website at www.australgold.com and will be filed on SEDAR under the company's profile.

About Austral Gold

AustralGold Limited is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the US and Argentina. Its flagship Guanaco/Amancaya project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. Austral also holds the Casposo Mine (San Juan, Argentina), a 26.46% interest in the Rawhide Mine (Nevada, USA) and an attractive portfolio of exploration projects including its controlling interest in the Pingüino and Sierra Blanca projects in Santa Cruz, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at (www.australgold.com). Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna

Chief Financial Officer

Austral Gold Ltd.

jose.bordogna@australgold.com

+54 (11) 4323 7558

David Hwang

Company Secretary

Austral Gold Ltd.

info@australgold.com.au

+61 (2) 9698 5414

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69344