Nova Royalty Provides Update on Its Taca Taca Royalty, Reports Maiden Mineral Reserve of 7.7 Million Tonnes of Copper, 32-Year Initial Mine Life, and Timetable for Production Decision

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2020 - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to report that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum") (TSX: FM) has announced by press release on November 30, 2020, a maiden reserve of 7.7 million tonnes of copper, an updated measured & indicated resource of 9.45 million tonnes of copper, an initial mine life of 32 years, and a timetable to consider a production decision in 2023-2024 at its Taca Taca project in Argentina ("Taca Taca"). Nova holds a 0.24% net smelter return royalty on future copper-gold-molybdenum production on the entire mining plan at Taca Taca.

First Quantum provided the following reserve and resource information at Taca Taca:

Mineral Reserve statement as of October 2020

Classification Tonnes

(Mt) Cu grade (%) Mo grade (%) Au grade

(g/t) Cu metal

(kt) Mo metal

(kt) Au metal

(koz) Proven 408.3 0.59 0.016 0.13 2,401.6 63.3 1,749.8 Probable 1,350.2 0.39 0.011 0.08 5,333.1 150.2 3,336.9 Proven & Probable 1,758.5 0.44 0.012 0.09 7,734.7 213.5 5,086.7

Note: The estimated mineral reserve was determined using metal prices of $3.00/lb for copper, $12.00/lb for molybdenum, and $1,200/oz for gold. The actual marginal cut-off grade for the mineral reserve varies according to the copper recovery assigned to various mineralogical groupings. However, the overall average marginal copper cut-off grade is in the order of 0.13% Cu eq

Mineral Resource statement as of October 2020

Classification Volume

(Mbcm) Tonnes

(Mt) Density

(t/m3) Cu grade

(%) Mo grade

(%) Au grade

(g/t) Cu metal

(kt) Mo metal

(kt) Au metal

(koz) Measured 157.7 421.5 2.67 0.60 0.016 0.14 2,542.8 67.02 1,852.6 Indicated 671.6 1,781.8 2.65 0.39 0.011 0.07 6,908.0 197.52 4,199.5 Measured & Indicated 829.3 2,203.3 2.66 0.43 0.012 0.09 9,450.7 264.54 6,052.1 Inferred 269.4 716.9 2.66 0.31 0.009 0.05 2,206.0 65.15 1,182.7

Note: The copper equivalent cut-off ("Cu eq ") grade accounts for a $3.00/lb copper price, a $1,200/oz gold price, and a $12.00/lb ?molybdenum price. Inventory and classification are guided by the design ultimate pit. The stated mineral resource includes the mineral reserve.?

First Quantum has filed a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report titled "Taca Taca Project Salta Province, Argentina" dated November 2020 (the "Report"). The Report documents an updated mineral resource model and a significant maiden mineral reserve estimate derived from an open pit mine design and plan which contemplates processing throughput of up to 60 million tonnes per annum through a conventional flotation circuit with a mine life of approximately 32 years. The recovered copper reaches a peak of approximately 275,000 tonnes within the first ten years of operations.

First Quantum reports that a decision to proceed with the construction of Taca Taca is expected in 2023 or 2024.

Qualified Person

Technical information contained in this news release originates in the public disclosure set out above and has been reviewed and approved by Christian Rios, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist, Advisor to Nova and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR".

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to Taca Taca is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of this property and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Nova. Specifically, as a royalty holder, Nova has limited, if any, access to the property subject to the royalties. Although Nova does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the operator may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Nova's royalty interest. Nova's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

