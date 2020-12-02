Mineral Mountain provides an update on its Rochford Project

MMV-TSX-V

MNRLF-OTCQB

M8M:FRANKFURT

VANCOUVER, Dec. 02, 2020 - We admire the patience and continued support of our loyal Mineral Mountain shareholders. COVID has provided challenges for the technical and management teams to maintain ongoing communications. Both teams have been very busy with the technical team importing and interpreting the Phase II core data into the existing geologic framework and the management team has worked hard in designing and garnering government approval of a drilling program.

MMV lost a member of the technical team as Dr. Robert Brozdowski has moved on but we have gained a new member, Jeff Hrncir, as MMV's Chief Geologist. Jeff brings an in-depth view of the Black Hills geology as his Masters thesis in 2016 was entitled "Tectonic Evolution of the Black Hills, South Dakota" and his father was the former head of the South Dakota School of Mines so the gold in those hills is in his mind's eye.

Jeff Hrncir, Chief Geologist M.Sc., Mr. Hrncir has over 15 years of diverse mineral exploration experience, with an extensive background in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Jeff's major focus has been on the Precambrian tectonic history as it relates to mineralization. (The gold in MMV's projects are all contained within the Precambrian rocks of South Dakota). He has consulted to several mining companies in this gold province and published numerous papers on the gold district of the Black Hills and its controlling geologic features. He is currently furthering his Black Hills work with a PHD thesis. A poster of his doctorate work at the University of New Mexico entitled "Origins of the Black Hills Terrane in the Eastern Wyoming Craton" has been posted on our website. Jeff will work closely with Curt Hogge our Exploration Manager and Kevin Leonard our Operations Officer.

Curt E. Hogge, Exploration Manager M.Sc., CPG. Mr. Hogge has over 40 years of diverse mineral exploration experience, with an extensive background in iron formation-hosted gold deposits including the Proterozoic rocks in the Black Hills, South Dakota and the Archean-type in the Wyoming Province of Montana and Wyoming. Curt was Country manager for East Asia Minerals – Mongolia and Project manager for Starfield Resources - Montana. In South Dakota he managed Noranda's Rochford Gold District project, and worked later with Naneco Resources Ltd., Genesis Gold Ltd. and BHB Partners. Curt is capable of generating NI 43-101 reports.

Kevin W. Leonard, Operations Officer B.Sc., P. Geo., Kevin has over 43 years diversified mineral exploration experience in gold and base metal projects globally. Royal Oak Mines (US) as manager with global property acquisitions and economic evaluations for: LAC Minerals, American Barrick, St. Joe Canada, HudBay Exploration, and Urangesellschaft Canada. Since 2012, Kevin has been the Project Manager for Mineral Mountain, including in the Keystone Gold District about 35 km south of the Rochford Gold Project, where he managed a US $6.9M drill program for iron formation-hosted gold in the Holy Terror Project. Kevin has dual US and Canadian citizenship and coupled with his leadership skills this makes him an ideal on-site ambassador.

MMV following the collaboration of Jeff, Curt and Kevin now has a much clearer understanding of the Standby project geology and has advanced beyond the exploratory stage to a gold reserves definition stage.

Over the next three (3) weeks, MMV will be populating its website with current updates so it is recommended that shareholders check the site often.

Please check out the Company's website at www.mineralmountainresources.com.

About Mineral Mountain

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is an exploration and development Company with a strong management and technical team which has many years of experience in the Homestake area. The parent Company, Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., is based in Vancouver, B.C.

The Company now owns one of the largest land package in the Rochford Gold District located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A. about 26 kilometers south of the richest and largest gold deposits in the world, the Homestake Mine gold system, which produced over 42 million ounce of gold! The Rochford District is situated within the most prospective exploration regions for gold in the United States.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, constitute forward looking- information. Forward looking information consists of statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information does not constitute guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward- looking information. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company cautions the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the Company's forward-looking information should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.