Orford Greatly expands its Property Position in the Underexplored Joutel Area

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce that it has increased its property holdings in the underexplored Joutel Region by claim staking the Joutel-Omega property (Figure 1). The 100% Orford owned Joutel-Omega property covers approximately 17,000 hectares of underexplored Archean greenstone belt in Quebec's Abitibi District. Together with the previously announced McClure East and Joutel South Properties, Orford's exploration property covers approximately 21 km2. The new property covers the Vanier-Dalet-Priorier Group (VDP) and the Valerennes Volcanic Group (VVG). The latter is part of the Joutel-Raymond volcanic complex that hosts both Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd.'s (TSX: AEM) founding gold mine, Eagle/Telbel, which produced in excess of 1.1 Moz of gold1 and a number of copper mines that have produced 244 Mlbs of copper, 116Mlbs of zinc and 52 Mlbs of silver2 (Figure 1). To the southeast, the VDP hosts the Sleeping Giant mine which produced 978,000 ounces (3.2 Mt @ 10.48g/t Au3). Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented "We believe the new Joutel-Omega property offers Orford a unique opportunity to have a large property position in the heart of the Abitibi. The new ground has seen very little exploration work but has a number of gold showings and significant structural deformation that we believe has tremendous untapped potential. Revived interest in the potential of this area is highlighted by the recent announcement of the formation of the Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) Joint Venture and Agnico Eagle's renewed commitment of exploration resources to the area, where little has been done since Agnico Eagle closed its Eagle/Telbel Mine in 1993."

The Joutel-Omega property is hosted in the Valerennes Volcanic Group (VVG) (Part of the Joutel-Raymond group) and the Vanier-Dalet-Priorier Group (VDP), both of which have been metamorphosed to greenschist facies and contain felsic volcanic and intermediate volcanic rocks of calc-alkaline affinity[4]. The property hosts several major structural features including the VDP shear and several cross-structures and folds that provide opportunities for brittle deformation as well as ductile and shear deformation to concentrate gold mineralization.

Historical work completed on Orford's new Joute-Omegal Claims includes three diamond drill holes that identified anomalous gold that was never followed-up on. This includes hole D-1 which showed several mineralized intervals of up to 11.6m of 0.67g/t Au including higher grade intervals of 1.46m of 1.7g/t Au and other similar intervals (Table 1). Drilling intervals are down-hole lengths from historical data. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information.

Similar to Orford's McClure East and Joutel South properties, Joutel-Omega has had very limited historical testing and is located in proven geological belts and structures. Orford looks forward to exploring the untapped potential that the Joutel-Omega Property adds to that of Orford Mining's emergent Nunavik projects, the Qiqavik gold and West Raglan nickel properties.

Table 1: Summary of gold anomalies in historical drilling on the Joutel-Omega Property. Drilling intervals are down-hole lengths from historical data. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43 101.

Drill Hole ID Year Report # From

(m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t D-1 1977 GM36003 18.17 18.90 0.73 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36004 20.73 21.03 0.30 0.69 D-1 1977 GM36005 22.07 23.47 1.40 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36006 24.20 24.44 0.24 0.69 D-1 1977 GM36007 26.76 28.29 1.52 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36008 31.33 32.83 1.49 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36009 35.36 36.88 1.52 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36010 36.88 37.19 0.30 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36011 37.19 38.71 1.52 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36012 42.98 43.98 1.01 0.69 D-1 1977 GM36013 47.21 47.85 0.64 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36014 47.85 48.13 0.27 0.34 D-1 1977 GM36015 48.34 48.74 0.40 0.69 D-1 1977 GM36016 48.74 60.05 11.31 0.67 including 1977 GM36017 48.74 49.74 1.01 0.34

1977 GM36018 49.74 50.41 0.67 0.34

1977 GM36019 50.41 51.88 1.46 1.71

1977 GM36020 51.88 53.19 1.31 0.34

1977 GM36021 53.19 54.35 1.16 0.69

1977 GM36022 54.35 55.47 1.13 0.34

1977 GM36023 55.47 56.57 1.10 0.69

1977 GM36024 56.57 57.42 0.85 0.34

1977 GM36025 57.42 57.73 0.30 0.00

1977 GM36026 57.73 58.52 0.79 0.34

1977 GM36027 58.52 60.05 1.52 1.03 D-1 1977 GM36028 60.05 61.57 1.52 1.37 D-1 1977 GM36029 62.09 62.70 0.61 0.69 D-1 1977 GM36030 63.83 64.13 0.30 2.40 D-1 1977 GM36031 64.13 64.43 0.30 0.69 D-1 1977 GM36032 65.68 66.14 0.46 0.69 MZ-86-1 1986 GM43357 unknown unknown 0.5 0.34 MZ-86-02 1986 GM43357 unknown 57.91 0.46 0.34 MZ-86-02 1986 GM43357 unknown unknown 0.3 0.69 GM-87-5 1987 GM46895 93.6 95.1 1.52 0.34 GM-87-5 1987 GM46895 96.6 97.2 0.61 0.34 GM-87-5 1987 GM46895 101.3 102.0 0.61 0.34

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 80,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts numerous high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. Orford also recently acquired three property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about the Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43 101.

