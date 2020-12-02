Nippon appoints Mr. Nikola Vukovic as Chief Operating Officer

Brossard (Quebec) – TheNewswire - December 2nd, 2020 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (“Nippon” or “NDR”) (TSXV:NIP) (OTC:RCCMF), is pleased announce that current independent board member Mr. Nikola Vukovic has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a new position within Nippon.

Effective immediately, Mr. Vukovic will assume all operational responsibilities for Nippon’s flagship gold property Rocmec 1.

With 30 years in the mining industry, Mr. Vukovic has extensive global experience in a range of mining functions; including projects evaluation, financing, development and operations. He was successful with strategic planning, business development and in implementation of leading business practices for sustainable or event based value creation, re-engineering, optimization and process automation.

Prior to joining Nippon, Mr. Vukovic held various senior leadership positions where he budgeted, constructed, commissioned and turned over large capital open pit and underground projects with major mining companies like BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Freeport McMoRan. Mr. Vukovic has an Honours BSc in Geology from Tuzla University and an M. Eng. in Mining from McGill University. In 2012, he received the Qualified Professional designation from the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America.

Upon his appointment, Nikola stated ‘I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead the team on execution and delivery of a safe, environmentally friendly, and efficient operation of a unique and high potential mining project. The digital integration of the entire mining process will be safeguarded with the best operating practices and controlled by operational excellence principles’.

‘Nick is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic planning and accountability with a steadfast commitment to operational excellence’, stated Jean-Yves Therien, Nippon’s interim President & CEO

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company’s growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing its exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

